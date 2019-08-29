The Redmi TV has a 4K HDR panel, and it is powered by the latest Amlogic chipset with four Cortex A53 cores. It has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi ac connectivity, and three HDMI ports, and two USB ports. There's Dolby and DTS HD as well, and the TV will have the same user interface as the Mi TV.

Xiaomi makes several TVs under the Mi label, but at the Redmi Note 8 launch event Redmi has announced its first product in the series. The Redmi TV is available as a single 70-inch option that's larger than the 55-inch models in the Mi TV 4 series.

It's not immediately clear why Redmi is getting into the TV market when Xiaomi already has a robust lineup under the Mi series, but the 70-inch size does make the Redmi TV stand out from the rest of Xiaomi's offerings. What also stands out is the price: retailing for just 3,799 RMB in China — or the equivalent of $560 — the Redmi TV is the most affordable 70-inch TV in the market.

The Redmi TV is going on sale early next month in China, and right now it's unclear whether it will make its way to global markets. If it does, it is possible Xiaomi will include Android TV as an alternative to its own interface, much like the current wave of Mi TVs in India.

