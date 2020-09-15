XCloud running Gears 5Source: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android, also known as Xbox Cloud Gaming, is live now on Android.
  • In order to play, you'll need a compatible Android device, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a controller.
  • There's over 150 games available right now, with more being added later on.

Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android, also referred to as Xbox Cloud Gaming, is now available. If you've got a compatible Android device, a controller and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can start streaming games in 22 countries.

To get started, you'll need to download the Xbox Game Pass app and sign into your account that is subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It's compatible with some different controllers, though the Xbox One Wireless Controller remains the best controller for Xbox Game Streaming. With everything set up, you can stream games like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps or Yakuza 0.

In total, the full list of every Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android game is over 150 titles long. More will be added in the months ahead, as EA Play is joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at some point in Holiday 2020, meaning some EA titles will be available to stream.

