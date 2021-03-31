One of the best values in gaming just got better. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now access 16 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games on their Android phones and tablets via Xbox Game Pass for Android, with more games coming soon.

Xbox owners already know about the value of Xbox Game Pass. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get the benefits of Xbox Live Gold as well as more than 100 games on console, PC, and Android devices, and an EA Play membership.

Here's the list of all of the backward compatible games available now:

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise (touch controls enabled)

Touch screen controls have been enabled for Viva Pinata, Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise, and Jetpac Refuelled. If you've played any of these games before, you'll be able to bring past saves with you thanks to the cloud.

The back catalog of games available on Xbox Game Pass for Android is already huge, thanks to Microsoft's recent acquisition of Zenimax, but it's always to tap into some older classics. Be sure to grab one of a game controller for your Android device to make the most of your game time.