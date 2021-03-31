What you need to know
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can now access 16 Xbox classics via Xbox Cloud Gaming, with more coming soon.
- Three of the titles added have been updated with touch controls.
- Users can also access game saves via the cloud and play online.
One of the best values in gaming just got better. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now access 16 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games on their Android phones and tablets via Xbox Game Pass for Android, with more games coming soon.
Xbox owners already know about the value of Xbox Game Pass. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get the benefits of Xbox Live Gold as well as more than 100 games on console, PC, and Android devices, and an EA Play membership.
Here's the list of all of the backward compatible games available now:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Double Dragon Neon
- Fable II
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)
- Kameo
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise (touch controls enabled)
Touch screen controls have been enabled for Viva Pinata, Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise, and Jetpac Refuelled. If you've played any of these games before, you'll be able to bring past saves with you thanks to the cloud.
The back catalog of games available on Xbox Game Pass for Android is already huge, thanks to Microsoft's recent acquisition of Zenimax, but it's always to tap into some older classics. Be sure to grab one of a game controller for your Android device to make the most of your game time.
Here's the best shows on Paramount Plus right now
The recently-launched Paramount+ features hundreds of hours of new and classic series from networks including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, and MTV. Here's a list of the best shows on Paramount Plus right now.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review: An extra-dimensional sense of well-being
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is an excellent follow-up to an already great product that keeps the package small, the features big, and debuts a brand-new method of ultra-accurate radar-powered 3D motion detection that can see exactly where motion took place.
Facebook's latest tool gives you greater control over your News Feed
Facebook now lets you control your commenting audience for public posts shared to your News Feed. The social networking giant has also made it easier to turn off algorithmic ranking in your News Feed.
These Oculus Rift exclusives are worth playing wired on the Quest 2
Most Oculus store games support cross-buy between the Rift and Quest, but there are a few games too large or ambitious to ever fit on a mobile headset. Using a VR-capable PC and Oculus Link, you can and should play these Oculus Rift exclusives on your Quest. Trust us: They'll blow you away compared to what the Quest is capable of on its own.