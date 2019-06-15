Anyone who wants to work in programming or development has to have a variety of programming languages on their resume if they want to land the best careers. But choosing which language to learn next can be a daunting task since each one seems uniquely suited for only a handful of industries and applications.
But if you haven't already learned the famed C languages, look no further. The Complete C Programming Certification Bundle will teach you everything you need to know about three of the world's most popular and versatile programming languages. Right now, thanks to Android Central Digital Offers, it's available for 96 percent off the regular $1,159 price, bringing the total down to just $39.
With more than 70 hours of training led by industry pros, this extensive bundle introduces you to C, C++, and C# through intuitive instruction that relies on real-world examples.
After an introduction to the basics, you'll learn how to build apps from scratch, enhance a variety of web environments, integrate server structures, build firewalls, and much more. You'll even learn how to build your own games from the ground up.
Save more than $1,100 on this Complete C Programming bundle!
Get the skills you need to land a lucrative career in coding and development with the Complete C Programming Certification Bundle for just $39, 96 percent off its usual price for a limited time.