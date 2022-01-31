By now, you have probably seen multiple tweets that contain green, yellow, and grey squares. It's all part of the new buzz-worthy game called Wordle, a one-word-a-day guessing game that has taken the internet by storm.

Josh Wardle, the creator of the game, wanted to create something for his wife to play during the pandemic. The game was then posted online and now is played by likely thousands around the world.

The aim of the game is easy, you need to guess the right word, but you only have six tries. If you get a green square it means the letter is correct and is in the right position. If you get a yellow square, it means the letter is correct but in the wrong position. If it's grey that means the letter is not in the word.

The game is free and is only available through your internet browser on any of the best Android phones out there. In fact, it is so popular that many tried to recreate it into an app version.

But one creator wanted something entirely different and decided to recreate the game on Google Sheets.