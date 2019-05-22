It hasn't been a great week for Huawei. The company is embroiled in a pretty messy situation: it's been placed on an Entity List, making it illegal for U.S. companies to transact with it, be it hardware or software. This has forced Google to stop providing Android updates and security patches, though existing devices have received a three-month reprieve. It's also forced ARM, the maker technology that goes into Huawei's Kirin chips, to cease all sharing of information with the company.

The ban, issued as an executive order issued by U.S. President Trump and followed up with the aforementioned Entity List by the Department of Commerce, focuses its attention on Huawei's networking equipment, which was essentially banned for use in the U.S. prior to this invocation but is now very banned, but it's had a knock-on effect with the rest of Huawei's businesses.

Huawei is the number two smartphone maker in the world by volume, and according to IDC was the only phone maker to record any significant market share growth in Q1 2019.

Even though the ban hasn't stopped Huawei from launching new phones — its subsidiary Honor just announced the Honor 20 series yesterday — it will definitely affect future phone releases, especially if they can't be certified for use with Google software, an increasingly essential part of releasing an Android phone out of China.