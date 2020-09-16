Best answer: Yes! Fortnite is one of the biggest games on the planet, and it will be coming to the PlayStation 5 when the system launches later this year. Not only that, but Epic Games has also announced that Fortnite will be migrating to Unreal Engine 5 sometime in 2021, and that cross-play will still be supported across both current and next-generation consoles.

During Sony's September PS5 showcse, it was confirmed that Fortnite would be launching on the PlayStation 5 alongside with the launch of the system, which was confirmed to be November 12 in select countries and November 19 worldwide. The news came packaged together with a trailer for the game, showcasing some of the enhanced visuals fans can expect to see when it comes to playing the popular battle royale title on next-gen consoles. You can check out the brief Fortnite trailer below:

What will be different about next-gen Fortnite?

Epic Games noted that they plan to support cross-play across "all platforms," including current and next-generation ones. In a blog post detailing some of the features players can expect for next-generation Fortnite, they confirmed that the new hardware will allow the company to improve performance and visuals across the board.

Earlier this year, Epic Games announced that Unreal Engine 5 would be releasing in 2021, and with Fortnite being one of the biggest games for the company, it too would be migrating to Unreal Engine 5. In a blog post made after the Unreal Engine 5 announcement, Epic confirmed that Fortnite would be migrating to the new engine in late 2021, and it will support next-gen consoles like the PS5 in the process.