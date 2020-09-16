Best answer: Yes! Fortnite is one of the biggest games on the planet, and it will be coming to the PlayStation 5 when the system launches later this year. Not only that, but Epic Games has also announced that Fortnite will be migrating to Unreal Engine 5 sometime in 2021, and that cross-play will still be supported across both current and next-generation consoles.
- Pick up a game: PlayStation Store Gift Card (From $20 at Amazon)
- Preorder soon: PlayStation 5 (See at Amazon)
When is Fortnite releasing on PS5?
During Sony's September PS5 showcse, it was confirmed that Fortnite would be launching on the PlayStation 5 alongside with the launch of the system, which was confirmed to be November 12 in select countries and November 19 worldwide. The news came packaged together with a trailer for the game, showcasing some of the enhanced visuals fans can expect to see when it comes to playing the popular battle royale title on next-gen consoles. You can check out the brief Fortnite trailer below:
What will be different about next-gen Fortnite?
Epic Games noted that they plan to support cross-play across "all platforms," including current and next-generation ones. In a blog post detailing some of the features players can expect for next-generation Fortnite, they confirmed that the new hardware will allow the company to improve performance and visuals across the board.
Earlier this year, Epic Games announced that Unreal Engine 5 would be releasing in 2021, and with Fortnite being one of the biggest games for the company, it too would be migrating to Unreal Engine 5. In a blog post made after the Unreal Engine 5 announcement, Epic confirmed that Fortnite would be migrating to the new engine in late 2021, and it will support next-gen consoles like the PS5 in the process.
Our pick
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations.
Holiday 2020
PlayStation 5
Sign up for notifications
The PS5 isn't available for preorder just yet, but select retailers are allowing fans to sign up early for notifications, so they don't miss out.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get the best out of your Xbox Game Pass games with these headsets
Xbox Game Pass has made a big splash in the Android gaming world. If you want to get the best out of your time, you'll need a good headset to help take your gaming to the next level. Check out our picks for the best.
Play some awesome Xbox Game Pass games with these controllers
Xbox Game Pass has made a big splash in the Android gaming world. If you want in on the action, you'll a controller to play those games and we've got you covered. Check out our picks for the best.
Kids old enough to start playing games? Why not check out these titles.
If you're looking for some games to either play with the family or trust your kids to play on their own, you've come to the right place! Check out these awesome titles!