Best answer: It doesn't have to. Eero is meant to replace your existing router, so the two don't need to work together. For certain circumstances, like if you want to continue using your router's network management settings or if your ISP requires specific equipment, you can use Eero in conjunction with any wireless router with a few simple configurations.

Eero as a router replacement

Eero is a mesh Wi-Fi system made up of the main Eero hub and Beacons that you place throughout your house. This works better than a traditional router setup because it broadcasts the Wi-Fi signal from multiple points, eliminating dead zones and perking up speeds at the edges of your network. Eero in particular is super user-friendly and has an appealing, minimalist design. It also has routing and network management capabilities that you control from an app, so you can easily and completely replace your router with the Eero Home Wi-Fi System.

To do that, simply disconnect your router, plug the Eero hub into your cable or DSL modem, and set it up following the in-app instructions. If you have a modem and router combo device, you'll need to set up your Eero network and then place the combo device into bridge mode to turn off the routing function so your network doesn't get confused.

Using your router as a wired access point

Eero is great for Wi-Fi networks, but the main Eero gateway has only one open Ethernet port, and the Beacons don't have any. This is pretty inconvenient if you have more than one device or computer that requires a hard line connection. Thankfully, you can put your old router to use as a wired access point. Most routers have an access point mode that allows you to keep your stuff plugged in to its extra ports and still reap the benefits of Eero Wi-Fi.

Eero bridge mode

Like your current router's settings and controls? Great! You can keep them by bridging your Eero. In this setup, the Eero components disperse Wi-Fi and relay information as usual, but everything is controlled by your router's settings instead of the Eero app. Bridging Eero disables most of its features, including family profiles, Eero Plus, and device bandwidth monitoring, but you still get mesh coverage and speeds.