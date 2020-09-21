Best answer: Yes. Despite Microsoft purchasing Bethesda, and therefore IPs like Deathloop, it will still come to PS5. As of right now, it is set as a PS5 console exclusive in Q2 2021.
- Next-gen: PlayStation 5 (Preorder at Amazon)
Is Deathloop a PS5 exclusive?
Deathloop was a PS5 exclusive. Still, it'll likely come to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X at some point in the future now that Bethesda has acquired Bethesda, including Arkane IPs like Prey, Dishonored, and Deathloop.
Is Deathloop coming to PS5 still?
Yes. Xbox head Phil Spencer has told Bloomberg that it plans to honor the PS5 exclusivity deals in place for games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo.
Is Deathloop coming to Xbox Series X?
Probably, but it won't release on Xbox Series X at the same time it releases on PS5. Sony and Bethesda have a timed exclusivity deal in place, so you might need to wait a year or so before Deathloop comes to Xbox.
When does Deathloop release?
Deathloop was originally planned to be a launch title for the PS5, but due to the pandemic, it was pushed back to Q2 2021. Arkane has not revealed an exact release date beyond that.
Waiting for November 12
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
PS5 is the place to be for exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West. Get yours before they sell out. The standard PS5 boasts a disc drive so that you can play 4K Blue-ray DVDs and use your physical PS4 games through backward combability. This comes at a higher price tag than the Digital Edition.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.
Need to upgrade your entertainment stand to fit the PS5?
The new generation PlayStation is kind of a chonky boy. Your current entertainment stand may not have the space for it, but here are some great options if you need to upgrade.
Make the perfect play with these PS4 sports games
Here are the best sports game that can give you some of the thrills of competition when you can't play outside. They can also let you imagine what the sports of the future might look like or even give you a workout at home. Play competitively or casually with friends.