Best answer: Using an ethernet cable simplifies the connection from your console to your router. When you remove variables like distance and obstructions by directly connecting your console you'll notice an immediate improvement in connection and download speeds.
If setting up an Ethernet connection is such a hassle, is it worth it?
The short answer is that a wired connection to your PS4 is absolutely worth it. While an Ethernet connection can on occasion provide faster speeds than wireless, the most important advantage it will give you is stability. Modern wireless routers can almost always give you speeds that are more than enough for online gaming for PS4. Online video games are not hungry for bandwidth, but they do require a stable connection. Your biggest enemy while playing games online is almost always latency.
Unfortunately, there is a myriad of things which could cause latency on a Wireless Network. Multiple users and devices on a network, the physical distance between your router and your PS4, and even walls can cause issues with dropped packets and poor latency.
Wire that baby up!
A wired Ethernet connection immediately removes a whole host of variables which can lead to connection issues on your PlayStation 4. I can tell you from experience that I will never go back to a wireless connection on any gaming device I own. There are some situations where wired connection just isn't possible but if it is, it is absolutely worth it.
Once I had my PlayStation 4 hardwired I started seeing faster download speeds, more reliable connections, and far better ping numbers than when I was connected to my Wireless Network.
If you have the means to do it I would absolutely wholeheartedly recommend a hard-wired Ethernet connection for your PlayStation 4. Your online gaming friends will thank you for it.
