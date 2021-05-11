Toys have been evolving rapidly over the last few years, from being something made for kids to play with to full-fledged gadgets with connections to the internet. While technology has advanced and found its way into more products targeted towards children, those devices have traditionally left parents out of the equation. Recently, however, we have begun to see a bigger effort on the part of companies to create products and services that utilize new features to help parents keep their kids safe while they are plugged in and online. With more and more devices becoming "smart," there need to be more and better avenues for parents to be able to ensure that those connected devices their children are using remain safe.

Parent tech has a different meaning depending on the age of the child using it.

So many products for kids, even toys, tend to mimic the grown-up version — phones, tablets, laptops. With seemingly every adult these days owning at least a smartphone as well as a tablet or laptop of some sort, the next place for tech companies to look is to the younger generation — and that is happening quickly. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more In 2021 alone, I have reviewed some of the best smartwatches for kids, and the most important and evolving feature among them all is parental controls. Things like geofencing, location tracking, and SOS calling are all staples of connected devices. Most of the brands getting into kids smartwatches are generally names that the average consumer wouldn't recognize. But that may be changing.

In the fall of 2020, Apple announced its new Apple Watches alongside Family Setup. This new mode allows for cellular versions of the device to function without an iPhone. Parents can put restrictions on various functions of the device to allow their children to utilize the Apple Watch while maintaining their own peace of mind. Though we are still waiting to see if Google will make a Pixel Watch or not, it could make changes to Wear OS to alter existing hardware functionality just as Apple did. Another example of how we are starting to see a shift in tech to accommodate parental concerns is in the tablet space. Amazon has been making some of the best tablets for kids for years now, and that's due to a combination of its hardware and software. During Prime Day 2020, I updated my kids' older tablets to the new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, which is simply the Amazon Fire HD 8 with a case and add-ons that parents care about. The extra cost that comes from buying the kids version of Amazon tablets brings a case, two years of worry-free warranty, and a year of Amazon Kids+ for content.

Companies are finally seeing that kids' tech is as much, if not more, about the parents.

Expanding its portfolio of tablets geared towards kids, Amazon announced new Fire HD 10 tablets at the end of April, with several "Pro" models. Up until recently, the Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets were mainly geared toward younger kids, from the case that came with them to the interface and even some available content. The new Amazon Fire HD Kids Pro tablets expand on how the brand is approaching tech for kids, and by extension, for parents.