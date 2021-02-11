If you watched Super Bowl LV this past weekend (and the numbers say that fewer of us did this year than since 1969), whether, for the game or the commercials, chances are that you caught Amazon's latest spot promoting its Echo smart speakers and Alexa smart voice assistant. In the ad, a woman daydreams about what the "ideal vessel" for Alexa would be in her mind. She then conjures up a sultry fantasy featuring 2020 People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan. That's right, Erik Killmonger himself!

I'll be the first to admit that I laughed the first time I saw this commercial. Even as a straight, white, cisgender male, I appreciated how Amazon turned the tables on the stereotype/trope of female sexualization towards the male form. Sex sells, and the topic of objectification is a serious one that another article could address (just read the YouTube comments if you're interested), but it wasn't precisely what held my attention with this ad.

Amazon has been running longer form, humorous ads for Alexa during the big game for several years now, including a similar concept that featured different celebrities voicing Alexa when she lost her voice. That campaign featured guest appearances by the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B., Rebel Wilson, and Sir Anthony Hopkins dutifully filling in for the voice assistant. Part of what was funny about those ads was not just the celebrity cameos, but the shock on customers' faces when they heard voices that they didn't associate with Alexa — both female and male.

Following that campaign's success, Amazon even created a webpage for what it calls Alexa's Celebrity Voice Program. It currently only includes Samuel L. Jackson (which is hilarious btw), but it's clear the idea is to add more options in the future. Even Google has let customers choose celebrity voice responses for the Google Assistant on its smart speakers, such as John Legend and Issa Rae.

Alexa is calm and soothing, but why is she, a "she"?

All of which reminded me about a topic I'd been thinking and reading about for years now. That is, not only why tech companies insist on personifying and anthropomorphizing technology in general, and smart voice assistants in particular, but why Amazon insists on gendering Alexa as a "she."