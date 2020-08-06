Big and bold Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) A tinier timepiece Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) The biggest and baddest of Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatch is just the right size for larger wrists. It comes in slightly larger than the popular Galaxy Watch Active 2. It packs in a host of new fitness, health, and lifestyle features in several finishes and colors. From $430 at Best Buy Pros Bright, beautiful 1.4-inch SUPER AMOLED display

It's been nearly two years since the original Samsung Galaxy Watch debuted, and over that period it has remained one of the best smartwatches available for Android users and one of the best Samsung smartwatches out there. It appears the wait was well worth it, however, as Samsung was able to shrink the cases slightly while still maintaining the screen sizes, add some exciting new colors and software optimizations, and build in advanced fitness tracking and sleep monitoring. Once again, Samsung is offering two different sizes — 41mm and 45mm. So which is the right size for you?

Galaxy Watch 3 41mm or 45mm Does size matter here?

The difference between 41mm and 45mm may not seem like that much until you picture each watch on your wrist. If you have a larger wrist like I do, the 41mm might look childish. If you're graced with a smaller wrist, the 45mm might look clownish. The differences aren't just down to appearance; there's also the watch's weight, casing material, and battery life to consider.

41mm 45mm Display size 1.4-inch 1.2-inch Overall dimensions 45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm Weight 53.8 (stainless steel)

43g (titanium) 49.2g (stainless steel) Battery capacity 340mAh 247mAh Materials Stainless steel

Titanium Stainless steel Entry-level GPS $430 $400 Entry-level LTE $480 $450

As you can see, the 45mm version comes in two distinct finishes: stainless steel and titanium, and due to its size and material makeup, weighs more than the 41mm version. Oddly enough, the 45mm stainless steel watch weighs four and a half grams more than the 41mm version, but the 45mm titanium watch is actually the lightest of the variants.

Due to its larger enclosure, it should be no surprise that the 45mm watch has a larger battery than the 41mm version, but you might be surprised to learn that it's almost 100mAh larger! Samsung says that the Watch 3 has a battery life of up to two days or more, but this varies based on the size of the watch. Given that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 lasts up to two days, I'd wager that the 41mm version is close to the two-day mark, while the 45mm version can push beyond 48 hours under the right circumstances.

Bottom line Which size should you choose

While we pointed out the difference between the sizes in terms of battery life, ultimately, your decision is going to come down to two factors. First, do you want a titanium finish? If so, then you're going to have to get the larger 45mm version. Secondly (and most importantly), what size do you think looks better and is more comfortable for you? 45mm is a reasonably large watch size, so if you have small or even medium-sized wrists, you're going to be much happier with the 41mm version. It still has a beautiful and perfectly readable display, and it isn't that small (if you're worried about that).

Whichever size Galaxy Watch 3 you choose, you're going to be getting what is arguably the best smartwatch for Android users right now. It has all of the smart functionality you want, with enhanced running, sleep, and safety measures built right in. This watch even works with iOS, if you happen to frequent that camp as well. Ultimately, the Samsung Watch 3 is the next-generation smartwatch you've been looking for.