Best answer: The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro both support Google's latest translation feature, Google Live Translate, which enables you to translate text into English, French, German, Italian, and Japanese in real-time.
What is Google Live Translate?
The debut of Google's new mobile chip, Google Tensor, has introduced several AI capabilities and useful features that are enough to make any owner of the newest Pixel additions, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, giddy. Google Live Translate is just one such feature. It gives these select Android phone users the opportunity to send messages in another language within apps such as WhatsApp, Google Messages, and more. For example, suppose you're having a conversation on WhatsApp with someone who is typing in French. In that case, Google Live Translate can recognize this foreign language and subsequently offer a translation directly within the app. It'll also enable you to send messages back to your correspondent in their respective language, or in this scenario, French.
For now, Google Live translate supports English, French, German, Italian, and Japanese. In addition to letting you converse in various languages seamlessly, this feature makes it possible to use apps that aren't in your native language. Another notable feature about Google Live Translate is that you don't need network connectivity for it to do its job, and all translations are done on-device within Private Computer Core, so your data doesn't leave your phone.
It's a great tool to have when traveling, and you can't figure out what your Uber driver in Japan just wrote. Also, if you need help communicating with someone who doesn't speak your language, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro even come with an Interpreter Mode that can help you translate your conversation in real-time in 48 languages.
Google Live Translate is just one of many translation tools
For years, Google has made strides to advance its automatic translating tools and translation features for Pixel phones. Chrome users can already translate pages with the click of a button, while Pixel phone users have the option of translating foreign text that appears on photos or screenshots. Google is also beta-testing Google Meet live caption translations, which aims to remove language barriers from video calls and make communicating and collaborating more effortless and more inclusive than ever before.
