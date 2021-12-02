Best answer: If you're interested in taking advantage of the Fitbit Daily Readiness score feature, you'll be glad to know it can be found on many of the company's best devices. This feature is available on the Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Inspire 2, and Luxe.

Which Fitbit devices feature the Daily Readiness experience?

If you've been torn about whether or not you should invest in a Fitbit Premium subscription, the Fitbit Daily Readiness Score may just sway you. This experience is designed to improve your exercise and recovery routine. With the Daily Readiness experience, users can base their workouts and recovery on their body's needs rather than adhering to a particular schedule.

First, you'll want to learn how to use the Fitbit Daily readiness score. So let's start with the basics. This feature uses an advanced algorithm based on well-researched physiological science that's very popular within the athletic community. This science is known as "Fitness-Fatigue."

To put it simply, the Fitness-Fatigue principle is based on the fact that exercise helps the human body acquire long-term fitness, but it also generates short-term fatigue. These two factors combined determine your body's preparedness to exercise.

Considering that all parts of your health and wellness are connected across activity, stress, and sleep, the Daily Readiness algorithm includes other biomarkers. This helps ensure that other fatigue within the body is also being measured.