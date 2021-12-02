Best answer: If you're interested in taking advantage of the Fitbit Daily Readiness score feature, you'll be glad to know it can be found on many of the company's best devices. This feature is available on the Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Inspire 2, and Luxe.
If you've been torn about whether or not you should invest in a Fitbit Premium subscription, the Fitbit Daily Readiness Score may just sway you. This experience is designed to improve your exercise and recovery routine. With the Daily Readiness experience, users can base their workouts and recovery on their body's needs rather than adhering to a particular schedule.
First, you'll want to learn how to use the Fitbit Daily readiness score. So let's start with the basics. This feature uses an advanced algorithm based on well-researched physiological science that's very popular within the athletic community. This science is known as "Fitness-Fatigue."
To put it simply, the Fitness-Fatigue principle is based on the fact that exercise helps the human body acquire long-term fitness, but it also generates short-term fatigue. These two factors combined determine your body's preparedness to exercise.
Considering that all parts of your health and wellness are connected across activity, stress, and sleep, the Daily Readiness algorithm includes other biomarkers. This helps ensure that other fatigue within the body is also being measured.
After the algorithm spends four days learning your habits, you'll receive a Daily Readiness score each morning. The three categories include Excellent, Good, and Low. There will be an adjustment period during the first month when you start using this feature, but you can expect an improvement in your score's accuracy after that.
Excellent readiness indicates that your body is ready to take on a tough workout. This is an excellent opportunity to get your heart rate up and increase the intensity of your exercise. Good readiness indicates that your body is ready for moderate exercise or your typical workout routine.
If you receive a Low readiness score, you should be focusing on recovery. Your body is feeling fatigued, which could have various causes. Some examples include not enough sleep or overexertion. Whether you had an extremely difficult workout the previous day or you're feeling stressed, your body needs rest.
The Daily Readiness experience also provides an overview of which component is bringing your Daily Readiness score down. You'll also be able to review your personal trends for the previous week. Finally, uses will receive a recommended recovery action that is based on the reason for their low score.
Fortunately, all the best Fitbit smartwatches and trackers come with this new feature. Remember that you'll need an active Fitbit Premium subscription to take advantage of the Daily Readiness Score. The good news is that you'll receive a free trial of Fitbit Premium when you purchase your device. Fitbit also offers a free 30-day trial for new users.
The Fitbit Sense is one of the most advanced health smartwatches, and when you combine it with the Daily Readiness experience, you'll have everything you need to improve your wellness.
