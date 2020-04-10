Movie theaters may be closed, but that's no excuse to forego movie night. Kids have been waiting ever-so patiently (or not so patiently) for the sequel to the 2016 hit animated film Trolls, and today, Trolls World Tour is premiering exclusively on digital retailers like Vudu , iTunes , and Amazon Prime so they can watch the film from the safe, cozy living room couch.

Trolls World Tour is not available to own at this time. All digital retailers are offering a 48-hour rental of the film priced at $19.99, and that's an important distinction you'll want to take note of before spending your money. You might balk at the thought of spending so much on a rental when most sell anywhere between $1 and $6, though it'd be wise to take how much you're saving into account as well.

Imagine taking your children to see Trolls World Tour at the theater this weekend. Would it cost $20? Maybe $40? Potentially a bit more depending on how many little ones you're bringing along and whether you're adding popcorn and soda to the mix. With a rental, everyone can watch for a single $20 ticket fee — and there are no overpriced concessions to worry about either.

The first Trolls spawned the hit single "Can't Stop The Feelin" by Justin Timberlake, and its sequel seeks to outdo the former with an album of feel-good jams you and your kids will have a hard time getting out of your heads. Released on March 13, the Trolls World Tour soundtrack features the single "The Other Side" by SZA and Justin Timberlake, along with performances by Anna Kendrick, Anderson .Paak, HAIM, Kelly Clarkson, Dierks Bentley, and Rachel Bloom.

Where to watch Trolls World Tour

There is no shortage of options for those looking to stream Trolls World Tour at home tonight. Get your popcorn ready and head to one of the following sites to rent the film for $19.99. As of this time, there are no special deals or discounts to be scored on the film rental, so you'll find it priced at $19.99 anywhere you shop.

What may influence your decision on where to purchase the film is the resolution it's available in. Amazon Prime Video only has the film available in HD, while iTunes/Apple TV is showing the film in 4K. Meanwhile, Vudu has the option of choosing between its proprietary HDX format and UHD for the same cost. You'll find some variance in the quality provided from the other retailers where the film is available to rent as well.