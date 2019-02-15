Best answer: The Honor View 20 is readily available for purchase in various countries around the globe, but if you live in the U.S., you'll need to rely on third-party sellers to buy an international version of the phone.

The View 20 isn't officially being sold in the U.S.

While the Honor View 20 has been released and is being sold by Honor, there currently aren't any plans to bring the phone over to the United States. That means you can't buy one at Amazon, Best Buy, or through your carrier.

The Honor View 10 from 2018 was launched in the U.S. and can still be purchased online in the country, but as of right now, the View 20 has yet to receive similar treatment.

It's possible that Honor will announce a U.S. launch at some point down the road, but for the time being, we've yet to hear anything.

You can buy an international version, however

Thankfully, if you really want to buy the View 20 and live in the U.S., getting your hands on one is still possible.

Third-party seller First From Europe is selling an international model of the phone on Newegg for $769 for the Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colors and $889 if you want the Phantom Blue model. Shipping is free, you can get a replacement or refund within 30 days, and a 15% restocking fee does apply if you decide to return the phone.

Those are pretty good prices considering the phone's being imported, but the big thing to remember here is that it doesn't have full LTE band support for the United States. In other words, while it'll work just fine on networks like T-Mobile and AT&T, data speeds won't be as fast or strong as you'll find with other devices.

Additionally, since the phone's technically not sold by Honor in the U.S., it isn't covered by the company's warranty.

Live outside the U.S.? Buy direct from Honor

For those of you that live outside the United States, you'll have a much easier time buying the View 20.

You can purchase the phone directly from Honor's website, with available countries including the likes of the United Kingdom, India, Germany, Spain, and many more.