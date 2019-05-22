The Pixel 3a is in a weird place. On one hand, it's not the Pixel 3. (Or the Pixel 3a XL versus the Pixel 3 XL, if that's how you roll. And, in fact, that's how I've rolled.) It's not as powerful, but it's newer. It's not as expensive, even though the Pixel 3 line has seen pretty deep discounts of late.

Here's the thing, though: I'd be pretty hard pressed to tell anyone to buy a Pixel 3 over the 3a, especially right now.

Let's stipulate that at the end of the day price is everything. Phones that retail at $399 or $479 should be an easier sell than phones that retail for twice as much. But let's also stipulate that a Google phone sold in that price range is decidedly different than anyone else's. (Save for maybe the Moto X line.)

If you bounce between a lot of phones, you tend to know what you're using, and how it's meant to be used. But the thing about the Pixel 3a XL (which is the one Google sent my way) is that I pretty quickly forgot that it wasn't the Pixel 3 XL I'd been using for months.

No, it's not quite as snappy. That's to be expected given the processor. But any real lagginess only tended to show during things like camera processing. In my normal day-to-day use, the Pixel 3a XL was just as competent as the Pixel 3 XL. On the other hand, that could be because bit rot hasn't had the chance to set in like it had on my more powerful Pixel 3 XL. That's just a reminder that maybe software can be more important than pure horsepower.