Best answer: Possibly in 2021. Temtem released into early access on PC in Jan. 2020. Console versions, including PS4, were expected to launch with the full game in Q2 or Q3 2021, but developer Crema has not stated whether this time frame has been moved in any way. For now, 2021 is the only date we have to go on.

What is Temtem?

Temtem is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) inspired by Pokémon. As a novice Temtem tamer, you'll go around capturing Temtems, battling with Temtems, and making your way across the region facing off against the evil organization Clan Belsoto, not unlike Team Rocket.

I really can't overstate how much of a Pokémon clone this is, but developer Crema doesn't shy away from the comparisons, it embraces them. It's also able to add new components to the Pokémon formula, including duo battles, deeper character customization, more online elements, and more adult themes and language.

What platforms is it available on and when will Temtem come to PS4?

In a Kickstarter update from June 2018, Crema confirmed that Temtem would come to consoles when the final game released, however Crema was anticipating the final release to be in May 2020. That now appears to have changed, with the developer stating it's aiming for a final release during Q2 or Q3 2021 on Steam.

Currently, it's in early access on PC through the Steam storefront. Because both PS4 and Xbox One have early access programs, it may come to those consoles sooner, but it is unknown what Crema's plans are. We'll be sure to update you when we have more information.