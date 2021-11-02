What you need to know
- WhatsApp is reportedly going to let users delete messages for everyone in a thread.
- The feature will likely be paired with an extension to when users can delete messages.
- It's unclear when the new update will roll out on devices.
WhatsApp is working on adding a new feature that will expand its message deletion capabilities and may prove helpful for users of the app.
A new beta was spotted by WABetaInfo that details the ability to delete messages for everyone in the thread after a specific time. Currently, that time limit is just over an hour, but WhatsApp may be extending that even further.
It's unclear just how long the "delete for everyone" feature will extend its time limit, but the folks over at WABetaInfo managed to have the prompt show up on a message sent more than two months ago.
It's very possible that WhatsApp has completely done away with the time limit, or it's merely longer than we expect. Still, the feature should be handy for those that stumble upon embarrassing messages for their past that they'd rather not have everyone remember.
That said, there are a couple of unknowns. Besides not knowing exactly what the new time limit is, it's very possible that WhatsApp will do away with this extension before the beta releases.
Additionally, WABetaInfo doesn't seem to know whether or not it will actually work on messages sent before the new feature rolls out or be exclusive to those sent after the feature is implemented.
If the feature does roll out, it will come to beta testers first before likely arriving as a stable update for iOS and the best Android phones.
The end is nigh for the Pixel 3 as Google reportedly preps one final update
Google is reportedly rolling out a final update to its Pixel 3 smartphones in early 2022, briefly extending the life of these pivotal devices.
Meta says it's shutting down the Facebook facial recognition system
Facebook is about to become a lot more faceless — at least automatically — as the company moves to shut down its facial recognition system.
Apple iPhone 13 review: Delivering the upgrades that matter
At the outset, the iPhone 13 doesn't look any different to its predecessor. But it has a ton of under-the-hood changes that allow it to take better photos and deliver much better battery life. If you're using an older iPhone and want to upgrade, this is the obvious choice.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.