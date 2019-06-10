For years and years, navigation on Android didn't change. You had the home, back, and multitasking button, and that was it.

These days, however, that's not the case. Android Pie introduced a two-button system with gestures, Android Q gets rid of buttons completely in favor of a fully gesture-based system, and a lot of OEMs have concocted their own way of doing things.

As such, we decided to take a look through the AC forums to see what method our community members prefer.

johnnyshinta

I installed A on my phone and so far it's pretty slick. I tried the "fully gestural navigation" and while I like the concept it is kind of buggy. Especially with the picture in picture pop outs for maps and YouTube. I never really liked the hybrid of pie with the pill. So I am currently using 3 button nav. I read that in the GA Google plans to support fully gestural and 3 button. What is...

Larzuk

I like the concept, But until the stock launcher has more customization options I'm stuck on 2 button through Nova Launcher. Hopefully they can continue to improve both the launcher and implementation of full gestural navigation.

ptkelly

I prefer the buttons over gesture. If I'm forced to, I'll get used to it.

eric002

The gestures is cool. Not just because that's where every smart manufacturer is going, but it makes the experience with the whole operating system smoother in my opinion. as long as every feature of the operating system works. I have no issues with it. It's just getting your muscle memory used to everything.

Now, we want to hear from you — What's your favorite navigation style on Android?

