For years and years, navigation on Android didn't change. You had the home, back, and multitasking button, and that was it.

These days, however, that's not the case. Android Pie introduced a two-button system with gestures, Android Q gets rid of buttons completely in favor of a fully gesture-based system, and a lot of OEMs have concocted their own way of doing things.

As such, we decided to take a look through the AC forums to see what method our community members prefer.