April may be a little little light on originals, but that doesn't mean Hulu isn't still bringing the good stuff. From the latest chapter for Into the Dark, to the hilarious and poignant Ramy — and to all of the excellent movies, new and old, hitting the streaming service — there truly is something for everyone.
Here's what all you have to look forward to in April:
- + Into The Dark: I'm Just F*cking With You (April 1): On the way to a family wedding, a man and his sister endure a night of increasingly frightening practical jokes during a one-night stay at a secluded motel.
- Ramy (April 19): Ramy Hassan is a first-generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. RAMY will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it's like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.
Coming to Hulu on April 1
- Alone (Complete Season 5)
- Ancient Aliens (Complete Seasons 1, 2, 3, 13)
- Behind Bars: Rookie Year (Complete Season 1)
- Born Behind Bars (Complete Season 1)
- Cults and Extreme Belief (Complete Season 1)
- Intervention (Complete Season 20)
- Into The Dark: I'm Just F*cking With You (Episode 7 Premiere)
- Little Women: LA (Complete Season 4)
- Mountain Men (Complete Season 1)
- Raising Tourettes (Complete Season 1)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac (Complete Season 3)
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
- The Addams Family (1991)
- Addams Family Values (1993)
- Akeelah and the Bee (2006)
- America?s Prince: The John F. Kennedy Jr. Story (2003)
- An Everlasting Piece (2000)
- At Close Range (1986)
- Barton Fink (1991)
- Beethoven (1992)
- Beethoven's 2nd (1993)
- Beethoven's 3rd (1999)
- Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)
- Big Fat Liar (2002)
- Blow (2001)
- Blown Away (1994)
- Bounce (2000)
- The Cable Guy (1996)
- Case 39 (2009)
- The Clearing (2002)
- Cold Mountain (2003)
- Curious George: Follow that Monkey (2009)
- Darkness (2002)
- The Dark Mile (2017)
- Days of Thunder (1990)
- Diamonds are Forever (1971)
- Die Another Day (2002)
- Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief (2007)
- Dragonslayer (1981)
- Eastern Promises (2007)
- Escape from L.A. (1996)
- Everything Must Go (2011)
- The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)
- Foxfire (1996)
- Funny About Love (1990)
- Funny Cow (2017)
- Gloves Off (2017)
- Goldfinger (1964)
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
- Happy Feet (2006)
- Hollywood Homicide (2003)
- Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
- I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
- In A World (2013)
- The Jerk (1979)
- Jersey Girl (2004)
- Kill the Irishman (2011)
- Law of the Lawless (1964)
- Liberty Stands Still (2002)
- License to Drive (1988)
- Like Mike (2002)
- Little Monsters (1989)
- Live and Let Die (1973)
- The Living Daylights (1987)
- The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
- The Minus Man (1999)
- Never Say Never Again (1983)
- Octopussy (1983)
- One Million American Dreams (2018)
- Painkillers (2018)
- Penelope (2006)
- Playing By Heart (1998)
- Practical Magic (1998)
- Primal Fear (1996)
- Project Nim (2011)
- Racing with the Moon (1984)
- Scary Movie 2 (2001)
- The Seven Year Itch (1955)
- Sex Drive (2008)
- The Shining (1980)
- Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
- The Spy who Loved Me (1977)
- Stories we Tell (2013)
- Sunshine Cleaning (2009)
- The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)
- Ultraviolet (2006)
- Undisputed (2002)
- Uninvited Guest (1999)
- Up in Smoke (1978)
- Up in the Air (2009)
- White Noise (2005)
- The World is not Enough (1999)
- You Only Live Twice (1967)
Coming to Hulu on April 2
- One-Punch Man (Special)
- A Quiet Place (2018)
- Air Strike (2018)
- Weightless (2018)
Coming to Hulu on April 5
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger (Season 2 Premiere)
Coming to Hulu on April 7
- Rick Steves' Europe (Complete Season 10)
Coming to Hulu on April 8
- Finding Your Feet (2018)
- Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)
Coming to Hulu on April 9
- One-Punch Man (Season 2 Premiere)
Coming to Hulu on April 10
- The Bold Type (Season 3 Premiere)
- Chio's School Road (Season 1, dubbed)
- How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Season 1, dubbed)
Coming to Hulu on April 11
- The Last Ship (Complete Season 5)
- Tyrel (2018)
Coming to Hulu on April 12
- Pledge (2019)
Coming to Hulu on April 14
- Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)
Coming to Hulu on April 15
- 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After (Complete Season 3)
- Ayesha's Home Kitchen (Complete Seasons 1 & 2)
- Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics (Compolete Seasons 11-13)
- Dr. Pimple Popper (Complete Season 1)
- Fixer Upper (Complete Season 5)
- How the Earth Works (Complete Season 1)
- The Last Alaskans (Complete Seasons 2 & 3)
- Obsession: Dark Desires (Complete Season 2)
- Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery (Complete Season 1)
- Treehouse Masters (Complete Seasons 8-10)
- Unearthed (Complete Seasons 2 & 3)
- What on Earth (Complete Seasons 2 & 3)
- Yukon Men (Complete Season 6)
- Enchanted April (1991)
- Master of Disguise (2002)
- We Are Columbine (2018)
Coming to Hulu on April 17
- Bless This Mess (Series Premiere)
- Overboard (2018)
Coming to Hulu on April 18
- I Am The Night (Complete Season 1)
- The Quake (2019)
Coming to Hulu on April 19
- Ramy (Complete Season 1 Premiere)
Coming to Hulu on April 21
- Book Club (2018)
- Noma My Perfect Storm (2015)
Coming to Hulu on April 22
- The Posh Frock Ship (Complete Season 1)
- The Next Three Days (2010)
- The Sisters Brothers (2018)
Coming to Hulu on April 23
- Overloard (Episodes 1-13, dubbed)
- Arcadia (2019)
- Beast of the Water (2019)
Coming to Hulu on April 24
- Border (2019)
- Don't Go (2018)
Coming to Hulu on April 27
- Welcome to the Rileys (2010)
Coming to Hulu on April 28
- Attack on Titan (Season 3, Part 2 Premiere)
Coming to Hulu on April 29
- Fairy Tail (Season 9, Episodes 291-303, dubbed)
- Waiting for Superman (2010)
Coming to Hulu on April 30
- Vikings (Complete Season 5B)
- Hunting Evil (2019)
Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 1
- Another 48 Hrs. (1990)
- Babe (1995)
- Bend It like Beckham (2003)
- Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005)
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
- Drillbit (2008)
- Forces of Nature (1993)
- Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)
- Promise Land (2012)
- Rain Man (1988)
- Soul Plane (2004)
- The Cider House Rules (1999)
- The Truman Show (1998)
- The Wedding Singer (1998)
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)
- Tron Legacy (2010)
Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 8
- White Boy (2017)
Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 12
- Fletch (1985)
- Fletch Lives (1989)
- Harlem Nights (1989)
- Red Dawn (1984)
Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 13
- The Equalizer 2 (2018)
Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 17
- Soul Surfer (2011)
Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 19
- Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
- Osmosis Jones (2001)
- Romancing the Stone (1984)
- The Jewel of the Nile (1985)
- Wild Bill (1995)
Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 22
- Just Go With It (2011)
Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 26
Babylon A.D. (2008)
Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 27
- White Boy Rick (2018)
Coming to STARZ on Hulu on April 30
The Lone Ranger (2013)
Coming to Showtime on Hulu on April 7
- The Chi (Season 2 Premiere)
Coming to HBO on Hulu on April 14
- Game of Thrones (Season 8 Premiere)
What's leaving Hulu on April 30
- A Thousand Junkies (2017)
- A Walk to Remember (2002)
- Abduction (2011)
- Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)
- Bleeding Heart (2015)
- Born on the Fourth of July (1989)
- Broadway Danny Rose (1984)
- Caddyshack (1980)
- Caddyshack II (1988)
- Chaos (2005)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
- Chasing Liberty (2004)
- Daybreakers (2009)
- Cake (2006)
- Delta Farce (2007)
- Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
- Field of Dreams (1989)
- Foolish (1999)
- Freedomland (2006)
- Hairspray (1988)
- He Got Game (1998)
- Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
- Marathon Man (1976)
- Maximum Security (1990)
- Mississippi Burning (1988)
- Next Day Air (2009)
- No Greater Love (2017)
- Priceless (2016)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
- Silver (1993)
- Space Jam (1996)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- Tomcats (2001)
- Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)
- Unforgettable (1996)
- Untamed Heart (1993)
- Wayne's World (1992)
- Wayne's World 2 (1993)
- What Lies Beneath (2000)
- Young Adult (2011)