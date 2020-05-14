When we talk about phones, we talk about the ones that are the latest and greatest. When the Galaxy S20 or Pixel 4 is out, no one really cares to go back and think about the S10 or Pixel 3.
Some people do frequently upgrade their phone and are always jumping over to whatever is the hottest device on the market, but for others, buying a phone is a long-term commitment.
Recently, one of our AC forum members posted that they're still rocking a Samsung Galaxy S7 and are wondering if they should finally upgrade. Here's how some of that conversation went.
All of this got us to wondering — What's the longest you've ever kept a phone?
Join the conversation in the forums!
