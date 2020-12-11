BlackBerry KEY2 LESource: Android Central

Oh, BlackBerry — sweet, sweet BlackBerry. The iconic phone brand has gone through a lot over the years, whether it be bleeding-edge handsets in the early 2000s or Android-powered offerings under TCL's ownership.

BlackBerry phones may be no more, but the want for a phone with similar ideals still exists.

Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about which Android phones they've drifted towards in lieu of BlackBerry, with the conversation going as follows:

speeddad

Hey everyone! Yes, laugh as you might, I've been a BlackBerry user and fan for the last 15 years (started with a Curve, another Curve, Bold 9900, Q10, Z10, PRIV, and keyOne). While the PRIV and keyOne are Android, they are no longer supported as you probably know, and searched for what would be (to me) the next best, secure, reliable, productivity phone I could find and landed on the Pixel 5. ...

aecgda

I had BlackBerry phones always up to the Motion, which was excellent and beautifully designed. I found going to the Pixels the closest and the updates are much better. I have the Hub and the BlackBerry apps on my Pixel 5, including BlackBerry keyboard which is the best I've ever found, although they seem to make it difficult to access for some reason.

gebco

Welcome to the Pixel family from another former BlackBerry user. (Storm 2, Z10, Z30, Priv). After my Priv I went to the Pixel 2XL. I went to the Pixel line because I wanted those guaranteed security updates like we had on BlackBerry. The Z30 and the Pixel 2XL have been my favourite phones. I now have the 4a 5G and my wife has the 5, coming from the Keyone. Like you I miss the led (the 2XL has it...

GPuba

I agree with every single thing you've stated. I used the Blackberry Tour (9630), Blackberry Bold (9650), Blackberry Bold Touch (9930), Blackberry Q10, Blackberry Z30, Nexus 6, Nexus 6P, Pixel 2XL, and the Pixel 3XL. I currently have both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a(5g). When it comes to phones, I am absolutely into efficiency/ease of use and updates. My best phone of all time was the...

Now, we want to hear from you — What's the best Android phone for BlackBerry fans?

Join the conversation in the forums!