Oh, BlackBerry — sweet, sweet BlackBerry. The iconic phone brand has gone through a lot over the years, whether it be bleeding-edge handsets in the early 2000s or Android-powered offerings under TCL's ownership.
BlackBerry phones may be no more, but the want for a phone with similar ideals still exists.
Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about which Android phones they've drifted towards in lieu of BlackBerry, with the conversation going as follows:
Now, we want to hear from you — What's the best Android phone for BlackBerry fans?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Why 2020 was the year of high refresh rates — and low battery gains
Faster screens defined the Android flagships of 2020, bringing buttery scrolling and smoother responsiveness.
Embracing plastic was the best change to smartphones in 2020
This year, one of the more interesting trends we've seen in phones from companies like Samsung and Google has been a return to plastic designs, allowing the companies to offer shockingly powerful phones at lower price points.
Review: Donut County finally hits Android and it was worth the wait
Donut County has come to Android and it's worth every penny. I find a strange delight in sinking everything on the screen. The art style and the writing are both endearing, and the gameplay is addictive.
The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best phones, so it keep it looking great
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.