Oh, BlackBerry — sweet, sweet BlackBerry. The iconic phone brand has gone through a lot over the years, whether it be bleeding-edge handsets in the early 2000s or Android-powered offerings under TCL's ownership.

BlackBerry phones may be no more, but the want for a phone with similar ideals still exists.

Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about which Android phones they've drifted towards in lieu of BlackBerry, with the conversation going as follows:

Now, we want to hear from you — What's the best Android phone for BlackBerry fans?

Join the conversation in the forums!