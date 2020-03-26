Weather Assistant by ClimaCellSource: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

There are a few different apps out there that everyone uses. We need an app to check our emails, manage calendar appointments, send text messages, etc.

One of these core apps for a lot of people is a trusty weather app, and while all weather apps serve the same general purpose, there are a ton of different options on the Play Store for you to check out and use.

Our AC forum members recently started talking about which weather apps they're using right now, saying:

zorian99

I use dark sky...think its 2.99 a year but most accurate for me

B. Diddy

Another vote for Dark Sky. Excellent accuracy, and a number of useful widgets (including a 5 day forecast widget).

msm0511

I use Carrot on both my iPhone and Note 10+

