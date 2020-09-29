There are so many factors to consider when buying a smartphone, including things like the display, processor, storage, cameras, battery life, and so on.
Every component that goes into your phone is important, but depending on the user, some may be more critical than others. For example, while you may store a lot of movies and games and need tons of internal storage, my main concern may be having a long-lasting battery.
One of our AC forum members recently asked the community about which features are most important to them when buying a new phone, and this is how that conversation went.
Now, we want to hear from you — What smartphone feature do you think is the most important?
Join the conversation in the forums!
