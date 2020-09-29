Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy Note 10+Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

There are so many factors to consider when buying a smartphone, including things like the display, processor, storage, cameras, battery life, and so on.

Every component that goes into your phone is important, but depending on the user, some may be more critical than others. For example, while you may store a lot of movies and games and need tons of internal storage, my main concern may be having a long-lasting battery.

One of our AC forum members recently asked the community about which features are most important to them when buying a new phone, and this is how that conversation went.

Kizzy Catwoman

Battery, camera and Storage.

J Dubbs

The quality/reliability. The price. The storage. Battery life (they all last long enough for me in a day). The camera (all the mid tier and up camera's are good enough for me).

Morty2264

Wow, great post, and difficult to answer. Storage size has never been an issue for me, so I rarely think about that when buying a new phone. Camera has become more important to me ever since I had my Google Pixel 2. Battery life is important as well, but as long as the battery is higher in mAH than my last phone, I'm usually pretty happy.

L0n3N1nja

None of those are most important to me, the display probably is. If I must pick one of those it will be the camera even though I don't use my phones camera much. All 3 are important but 64Gb is enough storage for me, still have nearly 20Gb free on my 64Gb Note 8 after 2 1/2 years and don't have an SD Card in it. Battery life I get all day battey life from my Note 8 as I did previous...

Now, we want to hear from you — What smartphone feature do you think is the most important?

Join the conversation in the forums!