Best answer: Play Together is a PlayStation feature allowing you to start a game from your Party screen after you form your party. Once launched, you can still manually invite friends to play from the game.

Party up & play

The way I picture Play Together is basically like you are hosting a game night at your place, but it's virtual. Play Together is an easy way to join up for co-op games and team games that support the feature. Instead of having to invite each friend individually after you launch the game, you can invite them all in one fell swoop.

If you're planning on playing some Dauntless or Black Ops 4 with a handful of friends, you can now go to your party screen to invite everybody at once. Pick from All Friends, Custom Lists, or Follow to find the friends you want to add. Click on their names, and when you have everybody you want to play with checked off, hit invite.

You can also create a custom invitation message just in case they need a reminder of what the plan is, or if you simply feel sassy and want to give your friends a personal welcome. I usually include some random fact. Did you know that moose can run up to 56 km/h?

Once everybody is added, and in the party, you click on Play Together, Create a New Game Session (Host), and launch the game without having to leave the party screen. Alternatively, if you're not hosting, you can click Join a Game Session (Guest) that is already going on.