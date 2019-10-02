What you need to know
The Pixel 4 will be here before you know it, and when the phone arrives, one of the features we're looking forward to playing with the most is Motion Sense. Powered by Google's Soli chip, Motion Sense allows you to interact with the Pixel 4 by waving your hand over the front of it, and thanks to 9to5Google, we have an official look at how Motion Sense works in the real world.
Three examples of Motion Sense are shown off, including using it for silencing an alarm, dismissing an incoming phone call, and skipping through songs on a music app.
Motion Sense works mostly the same for all of these things. Silencing an alarm and dismissing a phone call all work by waving your hand from either the left or right over the Pixel 4, while skipping through songs in a playlist is done by moving your hand in the direction you want to go — left-to-right to skip ahead and right-to-left to go back to the previous song.
It's possible that Google will expand Motion Sense's functionality as time goes on, and along with the slightly limited feature-set, there are other limitations we've previously heard of. An earlier report indicated that Motion Sense will only be available in 38 countries at launch, in addition to only 9 media apps working with the music playback gestures.