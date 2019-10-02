The Pixel 4 will be here before you know it, and when the phone arrives, one of the features we're looking forward to playing with the most is Motion Sense. Powered by Google's Soli chip, Motion Sense allows you to interact with the Pixel 4 by waving your hand over the front of it, and thanks to 9to5Google, we have an official look at how Motion Sense works in the real world.

Three examples of Motion Sense are shown off, including using it for silencing an alarm, dismissing an incoming phone call, and skipping through songs on a music app.