2020 is quickly nearing an end, meaning that all of the major phone releases have come out. There's plenty to look forward to in 2021, but if you're in the market for a new device right now, you have ample options to choose from.

One of our users in the AC forums finds themselves in this very situation, as they're currently trying to pick between the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both are top-notch smartphones with similar price tags, so making a decision like this isn't all that easy.

Other members quickly chimed in with their own take, with some of them going as follows:

Now, we want to hear from you! Would you rather have the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or iPhone 12 Pro Max?

Join the conversation in the forums!