Samsung Galaxy Note 20 UltraSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

2020 is quickly nearing an end, meaning that all of the major phone releases have come out. There's plenty to look forward to in 2021, but if you're in the market for a new device right now, you have ample options to choose from.

One of our users in the AC forums finds themselves in this very situation, as they're currently trying to pick between the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both are top-notch smartphones with similar price tags, so making a decision like this isn't all that easy.

Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive

Other members quickly chimed in with their own take, with some of them going as follows:

Robert Sisson

I.have the note 20 ultra and it is an absolutely fantastic device. You won't be sorry.

Reply
Medevac1

I think the biggest differentiators between the 2 devices comes down to the S-pen and the zoom lens capabilities. I do alot of mobile photography and can't count the number of times I wished I had a camera phone that could zoom beyond the traditional 2x optical zoom. I also make use of the S-pen for everything from text translation to remote activation of the camera so the Note 20 Ultra was my...

Reply
goji26

I'm using an iPhone 12 Pro Max and a Note 20 Ultra. They both have their own strengths and weaknesses. The big things for me against the Iphone are lack of wallpapers that I normally use on the Note, and the inability to change notification sounds for most apps. I like to know what app is sending notifications. The camera on the iphone is definitely better.

Reply
strikeIII

I have both as well and the Note is definitely a better device overall. The iPhone camera system is definitely better but I only notice it when it comes to taking photos of my kids or people in general with the whole skin softening nonsense Samsung does. Also the iPhone takes photos faster as well and can keep up with my kids better. Battery life is also better on the Pro Max. I don't care what...

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you! Would you rather have the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or iPhone 12 Pro Max?

Join the conversation in the forums!