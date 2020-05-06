Sony WH1000XM3 and WH1000XM2Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central

The market for wireless headphones is more expansive than ever before. Whether you're looking to buy over-ear, on-ear, or in-ear headphones at any price range you can think of, chances are there's something out there for you.

Having so many options to choose from can be great, that is, until you start to feel a little overwhelmed with everything that's available.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about which wireless headphones they recommend picking up right now. Here's what they said:

mustang7757

Samsung buds are good

j_hansen

You can find the first Galaxy Buds for under a 100 quid and they just got a fair good software update that apparently improved them a lot. Jabra 65t you should be able to get as well under a 100 quid. Aukey T10 or T21 are good too and a good bit under 100, more like 35-60

blackhawkhot

Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds, they're comfortable and stay put. Have them and wuv them. The Buds Plus are out but there about $140; better battery life, audio Q and call Q. These are on my hit list... You'll want to download the Samsung Wearables app to control them proper and update them if you go the way.

What about you? What kind of wireless headphones are you using these days?

Join the conversation in the forums!