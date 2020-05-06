The market for wireless headphones is more expansive than ever before. Whether you're looking to buy over-ear, on-ear, or in-ear headphones at any price range you can think of, chances are there's something out there for you.
Having so many options to choose from can be great, that is, until you start to feel a little overwhelmed with everything that's available.
Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about which wireless headphones they recommend picking up right now. Here's what they said:
What about you? What kind of wireless headphones are you using these days?
Join the conversation in the forums!
OnePlus 8 Pro second opinion review: A great phone, but not a flawless one
After initially reviewing the OnePlus 8, I switched to the 8 Pro to see what the extra money gets you. It turns out it's a much more complete experience — but not without its own flaws.
Keep the peace when watching your shows on Fire TV with this accessory
Binge-watching my favorite shows was already a major downtime activity, but now that I'm stuck in quarantine, it was starting to create tension with the others in the house. Thankfully, I discovered a $20 remote accessory that's changed my life.
Software updates are what set the iPhone SE apart from mid-range Androids
Tech pundits across the spectrum have been singing the praises of the new iPhone SE. By and large, that's due not to the device's hardware chops, but its software support.
Check out these great headphones that charge over USB-C
Want to buy a pair of headphones that charges with the same cable as your phone? Here are all the best headphones we could find that support USB-C charging.