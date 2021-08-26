Gaze Detection is a new feature built into Voice Access on your Android phone that debuted over the summer at Google I/O. When enabled, it uses the front-facing camera to determine if you're looking at the phone before allowing you to control your phone's actions with your voice. Gaze Detection prevents you from triggering events on your phone when you did not intend them to launch, such as when talking with others or in loud environments.
How Gaze Detection works and other test notes
When Gaze Detection thinks you're looking at your phone, it will show you a face icon in the upper left corner of the screen. When you're not looking at your phone, the face will have a line through it.
It's important to remember that the video captured for Gaze Detection stays on your device. It's never sent to Google. Also, wearing glasses and environments with dim lighting can trip up this feature, which is still in beta.
You need to first install Voice Access before you can use Gaze Detection. You can download Voice Access from the Google Play store, and once it's set up, you'll be ready to go. Next, you need to enable Gaze Detection in Settings, so let's get to it.
How to enable Gaze Detection
- Open Settings.
- Tap Accessibility.
- Tap Voice Access.
Tap Settings.
Tap More options under Setup.
Toggle Gaze Detection on at the bottom.
Under that, you can tap How Gaze Detection works to go through a brief tutorial. When both of these features are turned on, you'll see the Voice Access and Gaze Detection icons in the upper left corner of your phone. The Gaze Detection icon will change from the face to the crossed-out face when it detects that you've looked away.
Once again, it's important to remember that this is a beta feature that didn't work particularly well in our testing. Your mileage may vary.
Here's how to install the Android 12 Beta on your phone right now
The Android 12 beta is here, and there are a lot of new features to check out.
Review: The Govee Flow Pro expands your favorites shows beyond your TV
Big-time movies and games call for a big screen, but not everyone has space for one or can afford one. The Govee Flow Pro light bars aim to add an immersive experience to your TV watching by using a camera and backlighting. And you know what? It does a pretty great job of it.
FAQ: Everything you need to know about data breaches and your privacy
T-Mobile is the latest company to fall victim to a data breach. T-Mobile has specialists paid to take care of its own problems, but what can we do to safeguard our information?
These are the best doorbells that support Google Assistant in 2021
Smart doorbells are great. Smart doorbells that work with Google Assistant are even better. Here are the best ones you can buy right now!