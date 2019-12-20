2019 saw a lot of smartphone advancements, particularly when it comes to cameras. Additional sensors were added, low-light modes further improved, and so much more.
Samsung, Huawei, Google, and others all had great years in regards to their phones' cameras, and as you might expect, our AC forum members have their own thoughts about which phone does the best in these regards.
Here's what some of them had to say.
What say you? What do you think is the best smartphone camera of 2019?
