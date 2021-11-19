The Meta Quest 2 was the first VR headset from Meta that required a Facebook account to play when it launched in October 2020. A Facebook account makes it easy to find friends so you can socialize and play games in VR together, but it's also a big problem if your Facebook account is banned or disabled for some reason.

If your account has been disabled, you won't be able to play on your Quest 2, so it's vitally important to regain access to your account if you want to get back into gaming again. If you're in this conundrum, don't freak out. Facebook has the resources at the ready to solve your problem.

Thankfully, you'll be able to use a Meta Quest 2 without a Facebook account in the near future, but, until then, you can follow this guide to help you get your Facebook account on the right track and regain access to your Quest 2.

First, Check your Facebook app

The Facebook app will help you resolve any specific issues that might need attention. For instance, if you need to fix a payment issue that may have flagged your account, you may be able to manually resolve the issue from your phone. When logging in, if your account has been flagged for any reason, the Facebook account will show you the actions you can take to resolve it.

If you're just having trouble logging into your Facebook account, the Facebook Help Center covers many common fixes.

Getting your Facebook account unbanned

If there isn't anything you can do easily and quickly from the app, you can let Facebook know about your troubled account by submitting a ticket.

Head over to the Oculus Support page and submit a ticket by clicking on the Submit a support ticket link at this page. Select chat, if available. Fill in your contact information with the personal information you used on your Facebook account and type a short message describing the problem you're having. Select start chat when ready, and a support representative should assist you.

Sometimes chat isn't available, but sending an email can always be done instead.

Head over to the Oculus Support page and submit a ticket by clicking on the Submit a support ticket link at this page. Select email. To contact that right Facebook support channel, choose I need help with an Oculus account from the drop-down selection on the next page. Fill out the fields with the personal information you used on your Facebook account. Under the I need help with drop-down, select Accessing my Facebook account to use Oculus. Finish filling out the remaining fields and click Submit at the bottom of the page.

Meta has assured us that it has human beings available 24/7 to resolve your account issue and that Quest users are prioritized because of the nature of the problem. After all, the last thing you want to deal with during such a stressful time is an auto-reply bot or canned responses.

Why are Facebook accounts being banned?