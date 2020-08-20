Category Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Mystic Bronze ✔️ ✔️ Mystic Green ✔️ ❌ Mystic Gray ✔️ ❌ Mystic Black ❌ ✔️ Mystic White ❌ ✔️

Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Bronze

Who is it for? Mystic Bronze is the Note 20 color that Samsung is really pushing this year, and if you're looking to spruce up the look of your phone without going overboard, this is the one to get. Mystic Bronze manages to look ultra-sophisticated while also having a bit of fun, and of all the bronze colorways we've seen over the years, this is definitely one of the best. What makes Mystic Bronze even better is the fact that you can get it for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. So, regardless of which phone you want, you can ensure it comes in a great-looking color. Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Green

Who is it for? The other standout color this year is Mystic Green, which is every bit as gorgeous. Green phones aren't something we see all that often, so we're thrilled that Samsung is featuring the color here. It's a sort of minty/pastel shade of green, and the end result is a truly unique color that'll make sure you stand out from the crowd. Unfortunately, Samsung only offers Mystic Green for the Note 20 and not the flagship Note 20 Ultra. That's a darn shame, because if you like colorful phones, Mystic Green is one of the nicest hues currently available. Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Gray

Who is it for? Rounding out colors for the regular Galaxy Note 20, we have Mystic Gray. This is the color you get if Mystic Bronze and Green are too much to handle for your personal taste, and it's a nice way to round out the collection. The color itself isn't especially interesting, but we're glad that Samsung has it available for shoppers that are put off by the other choices. You can only get Mystic Gray for the Note 20, and if you want the Note 20 Ultra in a more neutral color, our next pick is for you. Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic Black

Who is it for? There's not much to say about Mystic Black, other than the fact that it's a black phone. There aren't any fun colors for the buttons or S Pen — everything about the package is black. Some may call that boring, but for others, this may be exactly what you're looking for. The Mystic Black Note 20 is stealthy, discrete, and allows you to focus on the task at hand without being distracted by anything else. If you want Mystic Black for yourself, keep in mind that it's only offered for the Note 20 Ultra. Galaxy Note 20 in Mystic White

Who is it for? Last but not least, we have Mystic White. It's not as intense as Mystic Bronze, but it's also not quite as bland as Mystic Black. It sits somewhere right in the middle, and for you, it could be the color to get. The sheer simplicity offered by Mystic White sure is unlike any of the other available colors, making it another great addition to the Note 20 family. Similar to Mystic Black, however, Mystic White can only be had if you splurge for the more expensive Note 20 Ultra.