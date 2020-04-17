With a lot of us currently stuck inside our homes, there's a good chance you've had more free time on your hands than usual. There are plenty of ways you can make use of the extra time inside, and at least for me, I know part of my time has gone to playing more video games.
Someone recently started a thread in the AC forums, asking our community about what Android games they've spent the most time playing.
It's pretty quiet in the thread right now, with one of our forum members saying:
What about you? What Android game do you play the most?
Join the conversation in the forums!
