Just in case you hadn't noticed, 5G is the big buzz at Mobile World Congress this year. But being able to download data to your phone, tablet or laptop with lightning speed is only half the battle. Enter Western Digital with its new embedded flash storage for the new era of 5G devices.

The iNAND MC EU511 (don't get hung up on the name) is built on Western Digital's 96-layer 3D NAND, and boasts a turbo sequential write speed of up to 750MB/s as well a 2x increase in read speeds on its predecessor. Random read and write performance is also given a boost, and it will be available in capacities from 54GB to 512GB.

The new storage is powered by a UFS 3.0 flash interface, and promises the necessary performance for the next generation of mobile connected devices.