If we're being really honest with one another here, the two plugs are not all that different. Both the Insight and Mini smart plugs are able to work with Amazon, Google and Apple devices, both of them can be synced to turn on/off lights from wherever in the world, and both require no subscription of any sort. The only real difference? The Insight allows you to check energy consumption and costs which is a plus. But on the other hand, the Mini Smart plug is thinner and smaller, allowing you to have multiple plugs stacked on top of one another.

So, which will you be buying?

As mentioned, there aren't too many differences with these two plugs. As both are compatible with Google, Amazon and Apple devices — both can take advantage of their features. For example, with Alexa, Google Assistant, or HomeKit, you'll be able to connect to the plug and turn your appliances on/off with your voice alone, which is damn helpful when you're feeling a little lazy.

Another thing you can do with both, and is arguably one of the weakest features of the two plugs, is attempt to maximize your security with the 'Away' mode. With the 'Away' mode, you're able to use your smart plug to turn lights on/off at certain times, all to give the illusion that you're around. This security feature is great, but there is nothing on the WeMo app that can stop others from taking advantage of your appliances for themselves — hence why two-step verification would be the right direction for both plugs.

Both WeMo products have your accessibility at heart with voice control

That said, as to be expected, there are some differences. The first is that the Insight smart plug allows you to take note of how much energy is being consumed in your household, which, is particularly helpful if you're looking to save money. Unfortunately, the Insight plug is very bulky and can take up more room than necessary.

On the other hand, the Wemo Mini smart plug doesn't have the feature to let you see how much energy is being consumed, but it also isn't so heavy you'll feel like you're plugging in a brick. Its slim length allows enough room for other plugs to be fit in around it, something that the Insight plug can't say. It may not seem like a big deal, but for those who need to plug in other things, then it most definitely is.

Wemo Mini Smart Plug Wemo Insight Smart Plug Wi-Fi Enabled Yes Yes Energy Monitoring No Yes Schedule Mode Yes Yes Voice Monitoring Yes Yes Away Mode Yes Yes Weight 1.92 oz 2.84 oz Length 3.8 x 2.4 x 1.4 inches 3.8 x 1.4 x 2.4 inches

Both the Wemo Mini and Wemo Insight are great smart plugs, and you'll never really be missing out if you choose one or the other. All it depends on what you are more interested in. Do you need a smart plug that will help you monitor your energy, and don't mind that it takes up additionalroom to do so? Then the Wemo Insight is for you! On the other hand, if you're not that bothered at monitoring your energy, then you don't need to invest more money in the Insight and can stick with the Mini. Different strokes for different folks, right?

Slim and easy to set up Wemo Mini Smart Plug Space saving design and compatible with all The Wemo Mini is a must have for those who want a home that they can control through their phone and other devices, such as Alexa, Google and Apple Homekit. It's slim design also allows you to fit in other plugs too, but unfortunate,ly it lacks information on how much energy you've consumed. $29 at Amazon

A more insightful look Wemo Insight Smart Plug Know what you're spending energy on Having everything that the Wemo Mini has, but a little more expensive, might be off-putting for some. However, if you're interested in having a way to look at how much energy you're using, and how that affects your bills, through the Wemo app, then invest in the Wemo Insight $40 at Amazon

