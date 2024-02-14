Xiaomi Watch 2 listing reveals a familiar Wear OS smartwatch

What you need to know

New European retail listing reveals Xiaomi's upcoming Watch 2.

The device looks identical to the Watch 2 Pro in terms of design. However, the rotating dial is missing.

It is a WearOS-powered smartwatch that will apparently be powered by Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 could be the company's next wearable launch, as it has recently been spotted in European retail listings. It will be a sibling to the Pro variant launched in September 2023.

As WinFuture points out, the retail listing of the Xiaomi Watch 2 showcases pricing ranging from €199.99 to €219.99, and it could be based on the region's availability as well. Some of the listings, initially spotted by Arsène Lupin on X, appear to still be live (via 9to5Google).

The live listing reveals the WearOS-powered Xiaomi Watch 2 in all its glory way ahead of the yet-to-be-announced launch. The wearable is likely to sport two color variants: black and silver. Unlike the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, its sibling doesn't feature the rotating bezel that helps navigate the smartwatch interface. However, the rest of the specifications from the listing are nearly identical to each other.

They include the 1.43-inch AMOLED display enclosed in an aluminum alloy body (the Pro is made from titanium). The Xiaomi Watch 2 will also be powered by the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 SoC and ships with an unspecified version of Wear OS out of the box. The wearable promises a 65-hour battery life and features more than 150 sports facilities.

Other notable features include Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, 5ATM water resistance, sleep tracking, heart rate measurement, and blood oxygen monitoring. Since it's a Wear OS-powered smartwatch, it should come with pre-installed Google apps like Google Wallet, Play Store, and Google Maps.

While Xiaomi has yet to announce the launch date, given the new listing, it will likely launch sooner rather than later. The company has an upcoming global launch scheduled for February 25, where we will see the Xiaomi 14 series arrive in more regions beyond China. We could witness the launch of the new Xiaomi Watch 2 and also the Pro smartwatches for a wider audience.