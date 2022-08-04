Another Galaxy Watch 5 Pro leak points to three-day battery life

What you need to know

A new leak seemingly spoils all of the fun for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

The Watch 5 is said to last for up to 50 hours on a single charge, with the Watch 5 Pro lasting for up to 80 hours.

Both upcoming smartwatches are said to use the same Samsung Exynos W920 chip with up to 16GB of storage.

In less than a week, Samsung is set to debut its next generation of devices, led by the company's 2022 iteration of foldable phones. Along with some new smartphones, Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 5 series and presumably the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

As we get closer to the event, slated to kick off on August 10 at 9 am ET, more leaks continue to emerge. This time, WinFuture has provided high-resolution renders of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro while sharing some key details in the specs department.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in either 40mm or 44mm variants. The former is expected to use a 284mAh battery, while the latter could see a 410mAh, both of which are larger than the respective Galaxy Watch 4 sizes. Samsung is also expected to reveal that the batteries for the "standard" Watch 5 lineup could last up to 50 hours on a single charge.

If you thought the Galaxy Watch 5's battery life was going to be impressive, the all-new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could blow your mind. These latest leaks suggest that the Watch 5 Pro will only be available with a 45mm case and a massive 590mAh battery. But what's really crazy is the fact that Samsung is likely to rate Watch 5 Pro's battery life for an incredible 80 hours on a single charge. These numbers match up with the most recent battery rumors, which claimed the Watch 5 Pro would last for "at least three days."

By this metric alone, the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will immediately be instant contenders for the best Android smartwatch. We could also see an increase in charging speeds, with all Watch 5 models supporting up to 10W, double the amount of the Watch 4 family.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Other specs revealed by WinFuture include a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a 396 x 396 resolution for the "regular" Galaxy Watch 5. Meanwhile, the Watch 5 Pro will use a larger 1.36-inch AMOLED panel with a 450 x 450 resolution. All this while the Watch 5 Pro measures around 10.5mm in thickness but weighs in at 46.5g. For comparison, the 46mm Watch 4 Classic is 11mm thick and weighs 52g.

All of the models in the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup are expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos W920 chipset, the same processor found in the Galaxy Watch 4. This will be paired with up to 16GB of storage "depending on the model."

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Last but certainly not least, WinFuture provided a plethora of high-resolution renders for all three versions of the upcoming smartwatches. These not only give us another clear look at what to expect but confirm Samsung's removal of the rotating crown, along with showing off an all-new sensor on the underside of the smartwatch. At this time, it's unknown what this sensor is for, but previous rumors and speculation point to Samsung implementing an optical sensor to measure body temperature.

We don't have much longer to wait until Samsung Unpacked kicks off, where we'll learn more about these devices and anything else that Samsung has to show off.