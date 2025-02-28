OnePlus Watch 3 pre-orders are arriving with an apology letter

What you need to know

OnePlus is taking an extra step to communicate its Watch 3 error with early buyers.

The company is including a physical, printed letter with Watch 3 pre-order shipments explaining the situation and customer options.

Buyers can either keep the watch, or return it. The company is working on producing new OnePlus Watch 3 units without the typo.

OnePlus made a mistake so small on its latest smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 3, that the average person might not even catch it. The device is made in China, so it's inscribed with that fact — except an unfortunate typo reads "Meda in China" instead of "Made in China." It's on the back of the smartwatch, the part that touches your wrist, meaning it isn't noticeable while you wear it. To its credit, OnePlus is making sure everyone who pre-ordered a OnePlus Watch 3 is aware of the misstep and has the chance to get a replacement.

After becoming aware of the mistake, OnePlus responded to the issue on social media and delayed new sales of the Watch 3 to make corrected models. Like many companies do, it owned the mistake on X (formerly Twitter), but that isn't always enough. Not everyone is on social media, so OnePlus is taking an extra step to communicate the situation to Watch 3 early adopters.

The company is including a physical, printed apology letter in the box with Watch 3 pre-order shipments, as shared by a Reddit user (via Android Authority). The letter says that OnePlus "takes great pride in our brand and our strong reputation for product craftsmanship and design." It goes on to explain the typo and offer a few options for affected customers.

The letter largely echoes the earlier statement OnePlus made on social media, but ensures all customers who pre-ordered the Watch 3 are aware of their options. Buyers can either keep the Watch 3 with the misspelled inscription, or return it — no questions asked. OnePlus jokes that the typo makes the early Watch 3 models "one-of-a-kind."

Despite delaying the sale of OnePlus Watch 3 until it can manufacture new watches, OnePlus is sending out pre-orders to buyers. Shipments include the Watch 3 and the accompanying letter, putting the onus on the customer to either keep or return it. A few OnePlus Watch 3 buyers in the above Reddit thread say they plan to keep it, as u/Marks12520 describes the gaffe as "not even noticeable."

The letter concludes with instructions for affected customers to contact OnePlus support if they need more help.