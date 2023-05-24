Mobvoi launches the TicWatch Pro 5, the first Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 smartwatch

What you need to know

Mobvoi has finally launched the new TicWatch Pro 5, its first smartwatch to run Wear OS 3.

The watch is powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Mobvoi's dual-display technology gets upgraded with new health-related features and various tiles for quick access to data.

The TicWatch Pro 5 can be purchased for $349.

The wait is finally over. After a recent series of teasers and nearly a year after it was first teased, Mobvoi has announced its new TicWatch Pro 5.

The smartwatch is the first wearable powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, a chipset Qualcomm announced last year to kick off the next generation of Wear OS watches. Thanks to the new chipset, built on a more efficient 5nm process, Mobvoi promises double the performance and improved battery life for the TicWatch Pro 5, which are no doubt aided by the 2GB of RAM and large 628mAh battery.

(Image credit: Mobvoi)

Mobvoi also gives the TicWatch Pro 5 a new design, one that utilizes a new rotating haptic crown used to navigate menus in Wear OS 3, open apps, adjust volume, and more without touching the 1.43-inch OLED display. It's not too unlike the rotating crown Fossil smartwatches are usually equipped with. However, the TicWatch Pro 5 features only one external button aside from the crown, similar to the Pixel Watch.

(Image credit: Mobvoi)

Of course, with Wear OS 3, you'll have access to many of the latest apps and features available to the platform. Mobvoi also puts a big focus on the watch's improved health and fitness features, which benefit from the new chipset and improved sensors. This includes continuous heart rate monitoring for more accurate health data, improved sleep tracking with customizable SpO2 monitoring and temperature sensing, more than 100 workout modes, and more.

Mobvoi also touts its one-tap measurement, allowing users to capture five different health metrics in 90 seconds, including heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, stress level, and a heart health rating.

Health metrics are also easily viewable using the company's dual-layer display technology, which places an ultra-low-power panel on top of the OLED. The upgraded display features new heart rate zone backlights, changing colors depending on the intensity of your workout.

It allows users to view a series of tiles for quick access to notifications and health metrics, even while in Essential mode. Users can access these tiles without waking the watch when using the rotating crown, and Essential mode can now be scheduled or automatically enabled when the watch isn't in use for better battery management.

(Image credit: Mobvoi)

For lovers of the great outdoors, the watch features a compass, barometer, and Multi-GNSS to help guide your way. The TicWatch Pro 5 is built with a 7000 Series Aluminium case, metal bezel, and Gorilla Glass to protect the display. It also meets the MIL-STD-810H standard for durability and features 5ATM water resistance.

Mobvoi promises up to 80 hours of use on a single charge, which isn't something many Wear OS watches can claim. And with support for fast charging, a 30-minute charge will provide users with up to 65% of battery life.

The TicWatch Pro 5 is available for purchase now on Mobvoi's website and on Amazon for $349. It is available in a single colorway, Obsidian, with various 24mm watch bands to choose from.