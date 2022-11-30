How long will the Google Pixel Watch be supported? Best answer: 3 years. The Google Pixel Watch will receive software updates through to October 2025, which provides a full three years’ worth of support for the smartwatch. This includes regular software updates like security patches, new features, and any new OS updates that might come out. The frequency of updates, however, is not yet known. But owners can be assured that they’ll be protected and the watch will be current for a number of years.

What is the Google Pixel Watch?

The Google Pixel Watch is Google’s first branded smartwatch, which runs on Google’s WearOS 3 as well as integrates with Fitbit tracking and the Fitbit app. First teased at Google I/O, then officially introduced at the company’s Made by Google event in early October 2022, the wearable has both a touchscreen and a rotating crown that provides haptic feedback when used for navigating menus and selecting items.

With a vibrant screen and eight watch faces from which to choose (along with downloadable ones from the Google Play Store), you can access all the premium Fitbit features and tracking, and view progress and stats in the Fitbit app, just as you would with a Fitbit-branded smartwatch or fitness tracker.

With a 5ATM water-resistant rating, the one notable drawback for the Google Pixel Watch is the battery life: it runs for up to 24 hours per charge, which means you’ll need to recharge it every day.

While Google supports its Pixel smartphones with up to five years of software updates, the Google Pixel Watch will only get three years of updates, through to October 2025. This puts Google behind competitors like Samsung, which offers four years of updates for its Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 line. Apple, meanwhile, offers OS updates for its Apple Watch for at least five years.

Nonetheless, chances are you’ll be looking to upgrade to whatever the latest and greatest version of the watch (or others from Google) is by that time anyway. But if you’re looking for something that can be updated for as long as possible with no plans to upgrade within the next four or five years (understandable given the high price of this smartwatch), you may want to consider one of the other best Android smartwatches instead.