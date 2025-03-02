How long is the OnePlus Watch 3 battery life? Best answer: According to the manufacturer, the OnePlus Watch 3 can last up to five days in the Smart mode, three days with heavy use in the Smart mode, and 16 days in the Power saver mode.

What you need to know about the OnePlus Watch 3's battery life

The OnePlus Watch 3 is a good-looking watch with a new coprocessor called the BES2800 for background RTOS tasks. If you're considering the OnePlus Watch 3 as your next wearable, one key factor to know is its battery life.

OnePlus says it packed the Watch 3 with the manufacturer's Silicon NanoStack battery, which lets OnePlus add a larger battery in a smaller space. It's the same battery technology OnePlus utilized in the OnePlus 13.

When you need to charge your wearable, a 10-minute charge provides power for a full day thanks to the VOOC fast charging. This is great when you're in a hurry and only need enough power to get through your day. But when you have time for a full charge, OnePlus claims you can get as much as five days on Smart mode, three days with heavy use in Smart mode, and 16 days on Power saver mode. The final number can vary depending on the features and apps used. OnePlus did not release a charging speed increase, but tests suggest it appears it can charge faster regardless of the larger capacity.

OnePlus puts all this power into a smartwatch that many might consider one of the best smartwatches. The latest model features a battery with a 131mAh capacity increase from the previous model while also being slightly thinner due to the new silicon-carbon battery technology. Beyond improving battery efficiency, this technology enhances durability in extreme temperatures while using less space.

Android Central's Michael Hicks said that in his initial testing, the battery lasted an estimated five days, even with daily workouts. He also said that the Watch 3 is longer-lived than the average smartwatch, and it gives power users who frequently make on-wrist calls, do a lot of GPS workouts, or stream music to Bluetooth earbuds more leeway. The 631mAh battery OnePlus went with makes all of this possible. He also noted that our tester charged the smartwatch from 20% to 100% in only 30 minutes.

The OnePlus Watch 3 gives you great value for your dollar. It's rugged yet elegant, and in Power Saver mode, the battery can last up to 16 days.

