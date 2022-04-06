Google doubles the reward for Fitbit and Nest bug reports, but not forever

What you need to know

Google announced higher incentives for its security reward program.

The bug bounty for Google Nest and Fitbit security flaws has been doubled.

Google extended its vulnerability reward program to first-party smart home and wearable devices.

Last year, Google revamped its vulnerability reward program (opens in new tab) by unifying the bug reporting systems for Google, Android, Chrome, and Play into a single platform. On Tuesday, the search giant expanded that program and unveiled higher incentives for bug hunters.

Google has announced (opens in new tab) that it will double the reward money for all new eligible reports that apply to the Google Nest and Fitbit devices. However, the higher incentives will only be in effect over the next six months, beginning April 5.

The good news is that if you submitted bug reports last year, Google will pay you more money retroactively. This means that all eligible bug reports on Nest and Fitbit security flaws submitted in 2021 will earn extra cash.

This is in line with Google's commitment to bolstering Nest security over the next five years.

In addition, Google expanded its Android security reward program to include first-party devices. It's now known as the Android and Google Devices Security Reward Program (opens in new tab), and it includes Google's best smart speakers (opens in new tab), smart displays (opens in new tab), fitness trackers (opens in new tab), and other devices. Among these is the Google Nest family of devices:

Cameras & Doorbells: Nest Cam (battery), Nest Cam (wired), Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired)

Speakers: Nest Mini (2nd gen), Nest Audio

Displays: Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Thermostats: Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat

Wi-Fi: Google WiFi, Nest WiFi

Streaming: Chromecast with Google TV, Chromecast

Smoke & CO alarm: Nest Protect

Door lock: Nest x Yale Lock

The best Fitbit (opens in new tab) wearables are also covered, including:

Versa 3

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Luxe

Inspire 2

Charge 5

The program already includes Google's Pixel phone line, ranging from the Pixel 3a and 3a XL all the way to the Pixel 6 (opens in new tab) series. Adding Google's smart home and wearables to the mix streamlines its security reward program.

"We encourage researchers to report firmware, system software, and hardware vulnerabilities," Google said in a blog post announcing the expansion. "Our wide diversity of platforms provides researchers with a smorgasbord of environments to explore."