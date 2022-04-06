Google doubles the reward for Fitbit and Nest bug reports, but not forever
By Jay Bonggolto published
It's also streamlining its security reward program to cover all first-party devices
What you need to know
- Google announced higher incentives for its security reward program.
- The bug bounty for Google Nest and Fitbit security flaws has been doubled.
- Google extended its vulnerability reward program to first-party smart home and wearable devices.
Last year, Google revamped its vulnerability reward program (opens in new tab) by unifying the bug reporting systems for Google, Android, Chrome, and Play into a single platform. On Tuesday, the search giant expanded that program and unveiled higher incentives for bug hunters.
Google has announced (opens in new tab) that it will double the reward money for all new eligible reports that apply to the Google Nest and Fitbit devices. However, the higher incentives will only be in effect over the next six months, beginning April 5.
The good news is that if you submitted bug reports last year, Google will pay you more money retroactively. This means that all eligible bug reports on Nest and Fitbit security flaws submitted in 2021 will earn extra cash.
This is in line with Google's commitment to bolstering Nest security over the next five years.
In addition, Google expanded its Android security reward program to include first-party devices. It's now known as the Android and Google Devices Security Reward Program (opens in new tab), and it includes Google's best smart speakers (opens in new tab), smart displays (opens in new tab), fitness trackers (opens in new tab), and other devices. Among these is the Google Nest family of devices:
- Cameras & Doorbells: Nest Cam (battery), Nest Cam (wired), Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired)
- Speakers: Nest Mini (2nd gen), Nest Audio
- Displays: Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub (2nd Gen)
- Thermostats: Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat
- Wi-Fi: Google WiFi, Nest WiFi
- Streaming: Chromecast with Google TV, Chromecast
- Smoke & CO alarm: Nest Protect
- Door lock: Nest x Yale Lock
The best Fitbit (opens in new tab) wearables are also covered, including:
- Versa 3
- Fitbit Sense
- Fitbit Luxe
- Inspire 2
- Charge 5
The program already includes Google's Pixel phone line, ranging from the Pixel 3a and 3a XL all the way to the Pixel 6 (opens in new tab) series. Adding Google's smart home and wearables to the mix streamlines its security reward program.
"We encourage researchers to report firmware, system software, and hardware vulnerabilities," Google said in a blog post announcing the expansion. "Our wide diversity of platforms provides researchers with a smorgasbord of environments to explore."
Nest Hub (2nd Gen)
The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) makes controlling your smart home products simple. Furthermore, when jamming out to your favorite tunes, its upgraded speaker will provide 50% more bass.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He is a tech journalist based in the Philippines who has been writing about consumer tech for the past six years and has been using various Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. When he's not writing, he likes to spend time outside, stealing scenes with his phone camera.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.