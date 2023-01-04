Citizen's new Wear OS smartwatch taps NASA tech to score your alertness

What you need to know

Citizen has introduced its second-generation CZ Smart smartwatch running on Wear OS 3.

The new model is designed to tell you how tired or alert you are based on a NASA-inspired assessment method, along with IBM Watson's models.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and promises more than 24 hours of battery life.

At CES 2023, watch company Citizen announced its latest lineup of smartwatch based on Wear OS 3, featuring an AI that measures the wearer's level of alertness or fatigue using NASA's technology and IBM Watson's neural networks.

The new CZ Smart model is built to determine your chronotype (your body's inclination to sleep at a specific time) by collecting and analyzing sleep data over the course of seven to 10 days. This information is displayed on the CZ Smart YouQ app, and relies on models developed within the IBM Watson Studio workspace.

You can take brief, gamified tests on a daily basis so the app can generate "Alert Scores." The test is inspired by NASA’s Psychomotor Vigilance Task Test, a method used to assess an astronaut's mental acuity. The goal is to help you boost alertness and ease fatigue by providing personalized advice based on your chronotype, according to Citizen.

"By utilizing a dynamic recognition model to match wearers to their chronotype, the CZ Smart YouQ application recommends highly personalized Power Fixes, suggested actions to help the wearer mitigate the effects of fatigue, improve alertness, and promote the building of better habits, readying the wearer to meet whatever the day may bring," the company said in a press release (opens in new tab).

Samsung developed something similar for the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Its sleep coaching program tracks your sleep patterns for seven days and assigns you an animal cartoon representing a certain type of sleep.

However, this feature is exclusive only to the latest CZ Smart lineup. If you own Citizen's first-generation smartwatches, you're out of luck because the YouQ app is not backwards-compatible.

The new smartwatches are available in 44mm Sport and 41mm Casual models. They sport a 1.3-inch AMOLED display. The watch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Connectivity features include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, built-in GPS, and NFC.

Like many of the best Android smartwatches, it includes a heart rate sensor, altimeter, accelerometer, SP02, ambient light sensor, and other usual sensors. However, it doesn't support Google Assistant or any other voice assistants despite it running Wear OS 3.

The latest CZ Smart models will be up for grabs in the United States beginning in March, with UK, Canada, and Mexico to follow suit. The Casual model retails for a base price of $350 and the Sport model for $375.