The Garmin Forerunner 255 is a solid smartwatch option for runners with features specifically for those who are training like a built-in triathlon feature, course details, and a race widget. It’s also a versatile smartwatch for other activities with more than 30 activity profiles from which to choose along with HRV status, morning reports, sleep tracking, and more. It comes with a silicone band but with up to 14 days of battery life, you’ll likely be wearing this watch all day, every day. So it might be worthwhile investing in one of the best Garmin Forerunner 255 replacement bands, both to switch out the look and replace the one it comes with once it’s showing signs of wear and tear.

(opens in new tab) Anrir Soft Silicon Replacement Sport Wrist Strap – 3-Pack Visit Site (opens in new tab) 6 different color packs to choose from For a simple and affordable option to replace the silicone band that comes with the watch, these bands are similarly made of soft silicone, mimicking the look of the original one. With great reviews, the pack includes three colors (multiple options are available), with solid, popular colors for a good look, no matter the occasion. Plus, you can wear these while you go for a run, too, while breaking a sweat. (opens in new tab) Lamshaw Stretch Elastic Nylon Adjustable Strap Visit Site (opens in new tab) Aztec style colorful, black, blueprint, leopard, purple blue With a variety of fashion-forward designs, this replacement strap is great for wearing on more formal occasions once you have put down the running gear and put on some casual, everyday clothing. Available in both sizes, it’s elastic so it will fit different-sized wrists and it’s also breathable and lightweight, so you won’t be pooling sweat underneath. (opens in new tab) RuenTech Silicone Straps – 10-Pack Visit Site (opens in new tab) 10-pack, 5-pack, or black If you’re a stickler for having everything match, from your shirt to pants, shoes to jewelry and other accessories, this set of bands might be for you. It comes in 10 colors, including muted ones like grey, white, and black along with bolder options like orange and teal. With various holes and a metal buckle, it can be adjusted to fit, and the quick-release pins make it easy to swap out from day to day, week to week. (opens in new tab) MOTONG Replacement Nylon Wrist Strap Visit Site (opens in new tab) Dark grey A stylish option to wear during the day at work or school after an intense run, this band is made from high-quality nylon that will feel comfortable, like a piece of clothing on your skin. The length is adjustable and the color is one that will beautifully match with just about anything, from jeans and a white tee to a business suit. (opens in new tab) Fintie Metal Band Visit Site (opens in new tab) Black stainless steel Looking for something different? Check out this metal band that is made from stainless steel with a mesh loop for a comfortable and breathable fit. Adjust the size to fit and install it easily, no tools needed. It’s great for more formal occasions so you can still track your activity, even if it’s just a light walk and not a grueling 5K run. (opens in new tab) YwonShne Music Watch Band Fob - 3-Pack Visit Site (opens in new tab) Black, white, pink If your job or specific activity prevents you from being able to wear the watch around your wrist (think nurses, hiking, or boxing), you can still track your activity and steps with the Forerunner 255 with a strap like this one. Technically, it’s a fob that houses the watch face with a clip to secure it to a strap on your chest, backpack, keychain, or anywhere else where it won’t get in the way. Made of silicone, it’s flexible, waterproof, and repels dirt, and right now, you can get two for the price of one, which is a steal.

The best Garmin Forerunner 255 band will really depend on why you’re getting it. If you simply want extra silicone bands to swap with the one that came with the smartwatch, whether for a different look or to replace the old one, the Anrir Soft Silicon Replacement Sport Wrist Strap is a good option with the bonus that you get three in a pack.

For something to wear during the day when you want something more stylish, the MOTONG Replacement Nylon Wrist Strap is a nice, unisex option that will go with just about anything. You only get one but that might be all you need to change things up from run time to downtime.

The YwonShne Music Watch Band Fob is a really clever option, however, to keep in your back pocket whenever you need it. There are certain activities, after all, when wearing something on your wrist gets in the way. Along with the examples provided, there are activities like weighted exercises where you might need to put on wrist weights.

Considering we name the Garmin Forerunner 255 as one of the best running watches, chances are you’ll be breaking in a sweat every time you wear it. So to be able to shower, change, and put on a nicer band for the rest of the day will be a welcome option.