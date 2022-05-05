Amazfit has plans to redefine what rugged smartwatches can be

What you need to know

Amazfit is preparing to release two new ruggedized smartwatches — T-Rex Pro 2 and the Vienna.

The T-Rex Pro 2 picks up small visual changes and an improved biometric sensor.

Amazfit Vienna is a premium version of the T-Rex Pro 3 with a titanium and sapphire build.

The list is short for those in search of a smartwatch that has days worth of battery, tracks health metrics, supports nearly any exercise or sport, and can withstand the harshest of environments. However, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro has been one of the best options available, and it seems to be getting an upgrade in 2022.

GSMArena got an exclusive look at what Amazfit has in store for its toughest smartwatches. First is the new T-Rex Pro 2. This watch stays very close to its predecessor, the T-Rex Pro, in terms of stylings. It will keep the durable plastic and silicone build, and the four buttons are still here to allow for navigation around the interface when the user is wearing gloves or the screen has debris on it.

Because the watch is designed to go anywhere you dare to go — it has the specs to ensure that it can handle it. The T-Rex Pro 2 has a 10 ATM water resistance rating and 15 military-grade MIL-STD-810G certifications. The 1.89-inch display sports a 454x454px resolution and offers a max brightness of 1,000 nits, so you'll be able to see the screen in any lighting condition. With a 500mAh battery, the watch will get up to 24 days of mixed-use and ten days of heavy usage.

While Amazfit has some of the best smartwatches for fitness, it doesn't necessarily have an option that gives off the luxuriously rugged vibe — until now. The new Amazfit Vienna will take many of the styling and toughness cues from the T-Rex Pro 2 and add some high-end touches to them. Swapping out the plastic with titanium and covering the display in sapphire are just two of the improvements.

But the Vienna isn't just about looking good — it's ready to perform too. The display is slightly smaller at 1.28 inches, but it picks up an improved AMOLED panel that still reaches the 1,000 nit brightness mark. It bumps the 10 ATM of the T-Rex Pro 2 up to 20 ATM, the same durabilities, and will share the new BioTracker 3.0 PPG to track your biometrics, long-lasting battery, and over 150 sport modes.

The new watches will come with Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, and an ambient light sensor. The release is due this summer, and pricing is yet to be announced. As of now, we are only seeing one color option for the Vienna, while the T-Rex Pro 2 is getting some new colors — Astro Black and Gold option, Wild Green, and Desert Khaki colors in addition to a classic black color option.