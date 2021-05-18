What you need to know
- Google has announced a massive overhaul for Wear OS, now named "Wear."
- The platform is now being co-developed by Samsung and will allow more customization and better app development.
- Fitbit health and fitness tracking will be built into the platform, as will a new YouTube Music app.
Among the big announcements at the Google I/O 2021 keynote, apart from the Android 12 beta, are the updates that are coming to Wear
OS. Google has unveiled a major overhaul to the platform, not named "Wear" thanks largely to a partnership with Samsung.
Samsung is bringing its development efforts from its Tizen platform into Wear. Tizen powers some of the best Android smartphones on the market, but Samsung believes that combining efforts with Google will help to boost both companies' wearable efforts.
This was echoed in a blog post by Janghyun Yoon, Samsung's Executive Vice President and Head of Samsung's Software Platform Team:
The great experiences that consumers loved on previous Galaxy smartwatches will continue on this unified platform. Samsung implemented our best technology to provide optimized performances, and advanced sensor batching and low power display technology to ensure an efficient and long-lasting battery.
Wear will soon be more customizable, similar to how Android is on smartphones. OEMs will be able to give their Wear smartwatches a look and feel that matches their own smartphone offerings, something that's only been seen in a limited capacity from devices like the OPPO Watch. This will likely help smartwatch OEMs to better differentiate their devices.
Google's first-party apps are also getting overhauled, including Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Pay, the latter of which will be coming to more countries on Wear. This also marks the long-awaited introduction of YouTube Music on the Wear platform, more than six months after Google Play Music was killed off. Cue the collective sigh of relief.
Another first-party app that's arriving on the Wear platform is Fitbit. Google is tying Fitbit services throughout its Wear platform, which will be available on any Wear device. This could potentially give Fitbit users a reason to switch to the platform or even non-Fitbit users to start using the service. Nonetheless, now that Google owns Fitbit, it makes sense for the company to tie its services into Wear.
While there were no hardware announcements like the much-rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung also did say that Wear experiences will arrive on the its next smartwatch. The announcement also opens up more development tools to try and lure developers to Wear OS, such as third-party Tiles.
The best of Wear OS right now
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS
The Wear OS watch you can buy right now
The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is the best Wear OS smartwatch you can buy, thanks to its dual-layer display, large battery, and newer Qualcomm chipset. Updates from both Google and Mobvoi continue to improve the watch, bringing more features and faster performance.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's Wear OS integration
Samsung has partnered with Google to merge Tizen and Wear OS, creating a unified smartwatch platform that will be available to all device manufacturers. Here's what you need to know about the new Wear.
With Samsung ditching Tizen, some older Galaxy Watches are losing support
While Wear OS might be the Galaxy Watch's future, its present and past watches run Tizen, and Samsung has now put a shelf life on each current model. With three years of promised support from the product's launch, here's how much time each Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active has left.
Google announces plans to add a remote app into Android later this year
There's a lot more to come to Android 12 other than just the major redesign that was shown off during the Google I/O 2021 keynote. Google also announced that there will be a dedicated remote app coming to Android later this year, allowing you to control your Android TV and Google TV device, along with some new tools designed for developers.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!