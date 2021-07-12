What you need to know
- We recently polled our readers about which upcoming Wear OS watch they were most excited about.
- The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 had a strong showing in first place, followed closely by the Google Pixel Watch.
- Offerings by Fossil and Fitbit came in at a distant third and fourth place, respectively.
Over the weekend, we polled our readers to see which prospective Wear OS watch they were most excited about. There are already a ton of great smartwatches on the market to choose from, but ever since Google announced the major changes coming to its Wear OS platform back at its I/O developer conference a few months ago, many of you (and us too) have been chomping at the bit to get our hands on the exciting new hardware that will run this slick new software.
Out of over 500 respondents, almost 50% said they'd opt to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Just over a third said they're looking forward to the first Google Pixel Watch, while slightly over 10% said they would get the next-generation Fossil Wear OS device. Interestingly, fewer than 10% said they'd want a Fitbit Wear OS watch. This is perhaps because there is still some confusion about whether or not there will even be a Google Pixel Watch or if the next Fitbit smartwatch will be the Pixel Watch.
A possible Pixel Watch is exciting, but most folks said they'd trust Samsung to handle the hardware.
Reader beno51079, who is firmly on team Google, told us that "The Pixel Watch is the one I'm looking to get for the new and revamped Wear OS platform to go with my Pixel 4a 5G as I feel that Google has the clout to really challenge Apple in the ecosystem front..."
However, Starfleet Captain echoed the majority sentiment when they said they'd pick "the Samsung watch for 2 reasons: 1) that rotating bezel, and 2) looking forward to seeing what that new 5nm chip can do."
Our poll is now closed, but we'd still love to hear what you think. If you didn't get a chance to comment before, go ahead and let us know in the comments which Wear OS watch you'd want to get.
