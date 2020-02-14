Wasteland 3 Valentines Day TrailerSource: Xbox Game Studios

  • InXile Entertainment has released a new Valentine's Day trailer for Wasteland 3.
  • This new trailer takes a more lighthearted approach, emphasizing life's pleasures for Valentine's Day.
  • Wasteland 3 is currently set to release on May 19, 2020.
  • You can preorder Wasteland 3 for PlayStation 4 for $60 at Amazon

Wasteland 3 is a gritty role-playing game set in the frozen wastes of Colorado however, that doesn't mean there's no room for fun. That's why the newest trailer for Wasteland 3 celebrates Valentine's Day and encourages the Rangers to take care of themselves. Whether it's gambling, visiting the clubs or hitting the bar and brothel, there's plenty of ways to wind down and relax. You can check out the Valentine's Day trailer below.

Interestingly enough, Wasteland 3's trailers seem to be completely grim and dark or lighthearted and carefree, with no in-between to be found at all. Wasteland 3 is currently scheduled to release on May 19. For more on Wasteland 3, you can check out a preview of the game from our senior Xbox editor Jez Corden. It is currently unknown if Wasteland 3 will receive any PlayStation 5 enhancements, though given the fact that InXile Entertainment was acquired by Microsoft, it's somewhat unlikely.

Wasteland 3

Take to the freezing wastelands of Colorado after nuclear winter devastates the landscape, and fight to keep the state you love alive and well, out of the clutches of anyone who threatens it. Or, hit the clubs and bars. Your call.

